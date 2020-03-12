Thursday, March 12, 2020

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Theater, Workshops, Classes, Talks:

Now to March 14 – the Wignall Museum of Contemporary Art presents “Fashion Conscious” an exhibit on the social, economic and formal framework of fashion, including issues of labor, gender, power and more. Artists included in the exhibit are: Christy Roberts Berkowitz, Libby Black, Pilar Gallegos, Bean Gilsdorf, Anthony Lenore, Manny Llanura, Dr. Fahamu Pecou, the Rational Dress Society, and the Institute 4 Labor Generosity Workers & Uniforms. The Wignall is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays. For information call Roman Stollenwerk (909) 652-6490 or email roman.stollenwerk@chaffey.edu.

March 12 to 18 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum Of Art presents “Failure of the Mechanical” an exhibit featuring the work of Cal State San Bernardino graduate student Frank Perez. This exhibit fulfills the thesis requirement for graduating with a Master Of Fine Art in studio art, a three year program. “Failure Of the Mechanical” explores ideas of personal experiences and how reliance is placed on the mechanical for those experiences to be recorded and perceived and shared. The exhibit explores the notion that in the face of a broken recorder, we once again rely on language as the last effort of proof that the visceral exists. A reception will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11. General admission is free although a donation of $3 is suggested. Parking at CSUSB is $6 per vehicle. For museum hours call (909) 537-7373.

Now to May 24 – the Riverside Art Museum ( RAM) presents Sandra Rowe | Mother Wit. For nearly fifty years Sandra Rowe’s work has been impossible to categorize. Her unflinching views of relationships, race, and gender poke and prod, asking questions that are difficult to answer and which often go unspoken aloud. Rowe’s retrospective, Mother Wit explores the full range and depth of her artistic expression. RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. For information on exhibit hours and tickets visit riversideartmuseum.org or call (951) 684-7111.

March 24 to July – the San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands, presents Dome Talks, a speaker series that brings prominent, provocative, and quirky speakers to the region to discuss current books and topical issues. Terry Tempest Williams, naturalist and author of more than a dozen books is the featured speaker for March 24 at 7:00 p.m. She will discuss her new book Erosion: Essays Of Undoing. Terry Tempest Williams is a naturalist and author of Erosion: Essays of Undoing. Future Dome speakers are: Evan Higemann, a mechanical engineer at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA, How to Drive a Rover on Mars and Other Necessary Skills for the Space Traveler – April 16; Marilyn Berlin Snell, author of Unlikely Ally: How the Military Fights Climate Change and Protects the Environment – May 21; Ruth Kissinger, author of Slime: How Algae Created Us, and Just Might Save Us – June 25; and Larry Burns, author of Secret Inland Empire: Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure – July 16. All Dome Talks evenings open at 6:30 p.m. for a light reception. Presentation starts at 7:00 p.m. and may include book sales and signing. Tickets available online www.sbcounty.gov/museum.

Local Advertisement

Tuesdays – free Ballroom Dance Classes are offered to all ages from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Highland Senior Center, 3102 Highland Ave, Patton (just inside Patton Hospital). Instructors Ricardo & Teri Tomboc teach foxtrot, waltz, rumba, tango, swing, hustle and other nightclub dances. For information call (909) 862-8104 or (909) 289-0044.

4th Thursday of the Month – the Garcia Center for the Arts and Partnership with the Mexican Consulate of San Bernardino presents Mexican Movie Night. This free event screens Mexican films with English subtitles from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street. Refreshments are served

Now to June 20 – the Contemporary Club presents Southern California in Film. This monthly series is 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Club, 173 S. Eureka Street, Redlands. This series is scheduled for March 21, April 18, May 2, and June 20.

Festivals/Farmers Markets/Service (subject to weather):

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans. Wednesdays – Colton ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton. Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519

Now to April Trout Fishing Derbies – The County of San Bernardino Regional Parks will hold Competitive Fishing Derbies at their five lakes throughout the season. Prizes include $500 for first place, $250 for second place, and $100 for third place. Twenty-two additional prizes will be awarded for largest trout weighed in. The derbies begin promptly at 7:00 a.m. conclude at 1:00 p.m. Park gates open at 6:00 a.m. Participants must have a valid California State fishing license. Derby entry is $20 per person plus $10 vehicle entry into the park. Derbies are planned for March 21 – Yucaipa, Yucaipa; and April 4 – Prada, Chino For information call (909) 387-2757.

Save the Date:

Saturday, March 14 – Young Women’s Empowerment Foundation presents Girl Talk VIII: My 2020 Vision from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at San Bernardino Valley College, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. This event for girls 12 – 18 features keynote Speakers, Zumba Get Lit, live entertainment, interactive sessions, and giveaways. Lunch is provided. For information visit ywefoundation@gmail.com and to register visit https://gtviii.eventbrite.com

Saturday, March 14 – Irish Festival 2020 will be held in Historic Downtown Upland from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This family friendly event features Celtic cuisine, vendors, dancers, live music, Bag pipers and a beer garden. Tickets available through Eventbrite.

Sunday, March 15 – the San Bernardino Symphony presents conductor and bassoonist Anthony Parnther: Tchaikovsky, Mozart, & Grieg for Chamber Orchestra at 3:00 p.m. at the California Theatre of the Performing Arts, 562 4th Street. This special matinee performance features the works Tchaikovsky and Grieg as performed by the elite chamber orchestra and the Maestro Parnther virtuoso exhibition of the rarely heard Mozart Bassoon Concierto. For tickets call (909) 381-5388 or visit sanbernardinosymphony.org

Monday, March 16 – the A. K. Smiley Library presents Daniel Weston, Classical Guitarist from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the Library, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands. This performance is free. For information call (909) 798-7565.

Wednesday, March 18 – the Woman’s Club of Rialto presents It’s Bunco Time! from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 219 N. Riverside Ave., Rialto. To participate, one must bring a donation of either Pull tabs, non- perishable food items for Rialto Child Assistance, new toys for Seeds Of Hope, or new socks for ToastyToes Homeless Project. For information and to make a reservation call Diane Shields (909) 24@-5673.

Wednesday, March 18 – Arrowhead United Way’s Women United will have it’s 2020 Quarterly Meeting Luncheon: Women United 10 Year Celebration from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. Guest speaker for this event is Anna Alvarado, artist and storyteller. This event is a fundraiser for programs for young women 16 – 24 in the United Way service area. For tickets visit http://bit.ly/QUARTERLY20 and for information email carolm@ahuw.org

Friday, March 20 – the Inland Empire Women’s Business Center presents Power Lunch Spotlight Mixer from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 1003 East Cooley Drive, Suite 109, Colton. For information call (909) 890-1242 or email delesa@iewbc.org

Saturday, March 21 – Arrowhead Medical Center will host its 13th Annual 5K Walk/Run & Health Expo at 8:30 a.m. This free, all ages Walk/Run begins on the Medical Center’s campus, 400 North Pepper Ave., Colton. To register visit www.ARMCEvents.orgsx

Saturday, March 21 – San Bernardino Fatherhood presents the 4th Annual “Daddy & Daughter Dance” from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 N. Del Rosa Drive. This event targets fathers and/or father figures and their daughters and/or daughter figures, ages 6 to 24. This event features a formal Affirmation ceremony, dinner, music (DJ), Dance, door prizes, photo booth and lots of fun. The groups hope to raise awareness of the importance of positive father involvement.

Saturday, April 4 – the YMCA of the East Valley presents Brunch with a Bunny from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Redlands Branch, 500 E. Citrus Ave. All families are invited to enjoy brunch with the Easter Bunny, followed by an Eggstravaganza in the meadow. Tickets available at the Y, $6 member | $8 community.

Saturday, March 21 – Loma Linda Children’s Hospital in partnership with Hickory Ranch and Icon Notary present HR’s Easter Fundraiser from 2:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Hickory Ranch Steakhouse, 32971 Yucaipa Blvd., Yucaipa. This event hopes to collect as many stuffed Easter bunnies, Easter baskets and money to donate to the Children’s Hospital. Featured at the event are vendors, live music, food and drink specials. Donated stuffed bunnies and Easter baskets will be traded for raffle tickets for raffle giveaways. Live music will continue until 10:00 p.m. with Lady Love.

Favorite Quote:

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. …It shouldn’t be that women are the exception.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.