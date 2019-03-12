Thursday, March 14, 2019

Local Advertisement

Theatre:

Now – March 24. – Community Playhouse and Rialto Network present the Broadway production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the Sandra R. Courtney Community Playhouse, 150 E. San Bernardino Ave., Rialto. This production stars Winston Peacock as the Beast and Emily Paige as Belle. It’s directed by Cameron Harris with music direction by Roxanne Cordona Lua and choreography by Jeff Hemmerling. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for children, students and seniors. For tickets call (909) 873-8514 or online rialtocommunityplayers.com.

Reading Program:

Now – April 13 – the San Bernardino County Library branches and City Library branches in cooperation with In-N-Out Burger present the Cover to Cover Reading Club. Any child between the ages of 4 and 12 are eligible to participate. Children unable to read may participate if a parent reads with the child. For every five books read, the child will receive a Cover to Cover Achievement Award good for a free hamburger or cheeseburger. Each child may ear up to three award certificates during the program. To participate a child must sign up at any San Bernardino County Library Branch. Library staff will provide information. There are two in our immediate area: Rialto Branch, 251 W. 1st Street and San Bernardino County Library, 25581 Barton Road, Loma Linda. Visit sbcounty.gov for other branches in outlying areas. City libraries participating are:

Young Readers’ Room, A.K. Smiley Public Library – for Information call (909) 798-7674.

Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library – for Information call (909) 381-8235.

Spring Break Activity:

March 18 – 22 – the City of Redlands Recreation Services will hold STEM FUNdamentLs Using Lego – Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 13:00 p.m. for ages 6 x 12 at the Redlands Carriage House at Prospect Park, 1352 Prospect Drive. To register call (909) 798-7572 or visit http://bit.ly/2M4IV5K.

Thursdays, now to June 27 – the Young Readers’ Room, A.K. Smiley Public Library presents Tiny Tots Story Time (Ages 2-3) from 10:15 to 10:30 and 10:40 to 10:55 at the library, 173 S. Eureka Street behind the Lincoln Memorial Chapel. No registration is needed. For information call: (909) 798-7674.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Thursdays, March 14 – 28 – San Bernardino Sings Folksongs from1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street. This group meets weekly to learn and sing. New singers are always welcome. This group has performed at several elementary schools and the public library. For information call Joyce Seeger (909) 882-1372.

Now – March 31 -The Lincoln presents “Reflections of the Face of Lincoln” at the

Lincoln Memorial Shrine, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday (closed most major holidays). This exhibit, created by Garner Holt Productions, Inc., is housed in the Shrine’s west wing. The show is for all ages, it’s a combination of theme park and real history. Tickets are $5 per person for an 11-minute performance. For information and to make arrangements for groups call (909) 798-7636 or (909) 798-7632 or visit lincolnshrine.org.

Now to March 31 – The Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents Ed Fuentes: Homeboy Fauxism. An Artist Reception and talk on Sunday, February 10 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. features Michael Alvarez: Mama’s Boys ( and Other Stories). RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn Avenue. For gallery hours and more information call (951) 684-7111 or visit www.RiversideAtMuseum.org.

March 2019 Women’s History Month: Visionary Women:

Champions Of Peace & Nonviolence

Save the Date:

Friday, March 15 – Redlands Family Services presents its annual St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon & Handicraft Sale at 11:30 a.m. at the Redlands Senior Services, 111 Lugonia Ave. The menu features corned beef and cabbage, wheat bread and dessert. A donation of $3.00 is suggested for seniors over 60 and $6.00 for those under 60. Reservations are required. For information and to make a reservation call (909) 793-6999.

Friday, March 15 – the City of Redlands Quality of Life Department presents Movies in the Park series with a free screening of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” at Ed Hales Park (corner of State & 5th Streets). Free games and family fun activities begin at 6:00 p.m. with screening at dusk. Moviegoers are encouraged to arrive early and bring lawn chairs and blankets. Bring your own food or purchase food and refreshments from the many restaurants in the immediate area. For information call (909) 798-7572 or email recreationstaff@cityofredlands.org.

Saturday, March 16 – the Rialto City Clerk’s Office is hosting “Passport Day in Rialto from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 290 W. Rialto, Ave. No appointment is necessary and is open to anyone seeking a passport. All family members applying for a passport must be present. The following information is also necessary: original certified birth certificate or naturalization papers, recent passport photos (2×2) which may be taken at the City Clerk’s Office for $12, completed DS-11 form or DS-82 (available at the City Clerks Office, valid driver’s license or identification card. Payment by Check or Money Order only. For information call (909) 820-2519. Passport applications are available online at travel.state.gov.

Saturday, March 16 – José Ángel Gutiérrez, founding member of La Raza Unida Party, will give a presentation on the history of the Chicano movement through personal stories from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Gonzales Community Center, 670 N. Colton Ave, Room 2. Gutierrez will introduce his new book, The Eagle Has Eyes. Books will be available for sale as well as book signing. Admission to event is free.

Saturday, March 16 – the Lytle Creek Community Center Will hold its St. Patrick’s Day Celebration from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., 380 S. K Street, San Bernardino. This event is for all ages and features free games and food. For information call (909) 384-5424.

Saturday, March 16 – the Child Care Resource Center will hold its 6th Annual Free Family Play Day from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1111 E. Mill Street, San Bernardino. This free event features a reptile exhibit, story time, arts & crafts activities and much more. Families will receive a bag of fresh fruits and vegetables and may visit the What a Difference a Book Makes tent filled with books where every child gets to select a book to take home. For information call 1-866-674-5437 or email communications@ccrcca.org.

Saturday, March 16 – the San Bernardino Symphony presents An Evening with Melissa Manchester at 7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre, 562 W. 4th Street. The program will feature Gershwin selections from Porgy and Bess, Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with pianist Bernadine Blaha, and a tribute to “The Fellas” and her other popular hit songs. Guest conductor is Sharon Lavery. For tickets call (909) 381-5388 or visit www.sanbernardinosymphony.org or in person at the Symphony office at the Garcia Center, 536 W. 11th Street, Suite 1.

Saturday, March 16 – the San Bernardino County Regional Parks present Trout Derby from 7:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at Mojave’s Narrows Regional Park, 18000 Yates Road, Victorville. Prizes include $500 for first place, $300 for second and $200 for third place. Twenty-two additional prizes will be awarded. Park gates open at 6:00 a.m. and derby starts promptly at 7:00 a.m. participants 16 years and older must have a valid California State fishing license. Derby entry is $20 per person plus $10 vehicle entry to the park. For information call (909) 387-2757.

Sunday, March 17 – the University of Redlands presents the President’s Honor Recital at 4:00 p.m. in the historic Memorial Chapel on campus. Featured are the 10 winning student musicians of the prestigious honor who will perform selections in voice and instruments. The event is free and the community is welcome to attend. The University of Redlands is located off the 10 freeway, University Street exit at 1200 E. Colton Ave. For information call (909) 748-8857.

Friday, March 22 – the Humane Society Of San Bernardino Valley (HSSBV) will host a Sale: Pet Items from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 374 W. Orange Show Road. Items on sale include pet clothing, toys, bowls, beds, leashes and more. HSSBV t-shirts and other novelty items will also be on sale at discount prices. Leash trained, non aggressive pets will be allowed inside the sale and pets must be course on vaccines. Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted. For information call (909) 386-1400 ext 224 or 218.

Thursday, March 28 – Daisy’s Hope Foundation will hold a Free Pet Pantry Distribution from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 195 N. Del Rosa Suites 3 & 4 (enter via Leland Norton off of 3rd Street), San Bernardino. The focus of this event is to help families and individuals struggling to make ends meet keep their pets fed. Participants are urged to bring their own reusable bags, boxes or carts. Distribution will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and close right at noon.

Favorite Quote:

“Don’t mistake politeness for lack of strength.” – Sonya Sotomayor

