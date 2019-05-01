Thursday, May 02, 2019

Local Advertisement

Theatre:

Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, May 2, 3, 4, & 5 – the San Bernardino Valley College Theatre Arts Department presents James and the Giant Peach at the College Auditorium, 701 S. Mt. Vernon. Based on Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s story, it is a delightful stage adaption of a lonely boy’s adventure as he enters a magical gigantic peach and encounters magical garden bugs. On May 2, 3, & 4 production starts at 7:00 p.m. with a 2:00 p.m. start on Sunday, May 5. Tickets are available at the college book store, at the door or online at

https://squareup.com/store/sbvc-theatre-arts Parking is free.

Reading Activity:

Thursdays, now to June 27 – the Young Readers’ Room, A.K. Smiley Public Library presents Tiny Tots Story Time (Ages 2-3) from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:40 to 10:55 a.m. at the library, 173 S. Eureka Street behind the Lincoln Memorial Chapel. No registration is needed. For information call: (909) 798-7674.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Now to May 5 – the San Bernardino City Unified School District presents the 46th SBCUSD Secondary Education Art Exhibition from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m. at the Citrus Building at the National Orange Show Event Center, 690 S. Arrowhead Ave. This exhibit is happening during the National Orange Show Fair. Admission to the exhibit is included with regular fair admission. For ticket information visit: //www.nosevents.com/NOS-Citrus-Fair.

Tuesdays & Thursdays, May 7 – 30 – the Dr. Albert Karnig Infant-Toddler Success Program is offering Free Parenting Classes for families with children ages 0-5 that live within the San Bernardino City Unified School District region. These eight two-hour classes are held twice a week for four weeks from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Harmon Elementary School, 4865 N. State Street. Classes include free meal, free childcare, free children’s book to take home, ongoing support by way of text, phone calls, and fun follow-up classes every four months. All graduates receive a certificate of completion. For registration information call (909) 347-7313 or visit infanttoddlersuccess.org.

May to October – the City of Redlands Recreation Services offers monthly CPR, AED (automated external defibrillator), & First Aid Classes at the Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. This eight-hour course combines all topics of CPR, AED and first aid and is designed for citizen-rescuers at work, home or in the community. The course includes a comprehensive workbook and a two-year certification card. This class is not for health professionals, and is offered monthly on the following dates: May 11, June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14, and October 5, 2019. For cost information and to register call (909) 798-7572 or visit http://bit.ly/2wPpsNQ.

Save the Date:

Friday, Saturday & Sunday, May 3 – 5 – the City of Yucaipa presents Music and Arts Festival. This annual three day festival takes place in Historic Uptown. This free family friendly event features world-famous headliner entertainment, two outdoor and one indoor stage, street performers, over 100 artists, historical displays, interactive art, crafts, a food court, merchandise vendors, a Kids Zone, a beer and wine garden, a gem and mineral show, and a flower show. Hours are Friday, May 3 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.; Saturday, May 4 12:00 to 10:00 p.m.; and Sunday, May 5 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. Parking is free in the surrounding streets. For information visit yucaipa.org.

Saturday, May 4 – the Colton Joint Unified School District Apple Scholarship Foundation will hold its 14th Annual Golf Tournament at Shandin Hills Golf Course at 7:30 a.m. This event is the major scholarship fundraiser. Last year over $24,000 scholarships were awarded to 20 graduating seniors. For sponsorships, volunteers, registration or to donate call Katie Orloff (909) 580-6503 or email katie_orloff@cjusd.net.

Saturday, May 4 – the San Bernardino Public Library and the San Bernardino Writers’ Club are hosting a Spring Book Fair from 1:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street. Over 40 local authors, poets, and cartoonists will participate representing many genres, including fiction, non-fiction, science fiction, fantasy, poetry, children’s books, young adult, local history and mystery. This is a free event that offers the opportunity for book signing.

Saturday, May 4 – the City of San Bernardino presents Cinco De Mayo Celebration 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 349 North E Street. This free family friendly event features entertainment, food, arts and crafts for kids, merchandise vendors, a car show, and an art exposition by the Consulado De Mexico. For information call (909) 384-5233 or visit https://sbcity-Cinco.eventbrite.com.

Saturday, May 4 – A. K. Smiley Public Library presents 8th Annual Library Day “Celebrate Citrus” from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 125 W. Vine Street. This free family friendly event features a Citrus Tasting Station, Citrus Exhibition, Arts & Crafts for Kids, Citrus Historical Presentation, Historical Citrus Films, In-N-Out Burger and Live Music.

Sunday, May 5 – Suavesitos Car Club is hosting Cinco De Mayo at Placita Park from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Plaza Park, 685 N. Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. This event is free to the community. There is a $5 fee for show cars to park on the grass. For information call (909) 855-9093.

Sunday, May 5 – the City of Grand Terrace’s Historical and Cultural Activities Committee presents the 35th Annual Grand Terrace Art Show from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at City Hall, 22795 Barton Road. This free event features music, and works of art in several mediums. This year’s show will also feature the art work of students from Grand Terrace High School. In addition the Grand Terrace Friends of the Library will hold a Book Sale. Books will be $5 per bag. For information call (909) 824-6621.

Sunday, May 5 – Lake Gregory Regional Park, 24171 Lake Drive, Crestline will celebrate Cinco De Mayo with Streetwise Tacos & Catering, food and drink, and the Sixty Grit Band From 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Free entry at Beach Club Deck. For information call (909) 338-2233.

Monday, May 6 – the San Bernardino Valley College Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee presents An Afternoon with Karla Cordero from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the College’s Library Viewing Room #149. Cordero’s lecture is part of the campus’ Arts & Humanities Day 2019. Ms. Cordero teaches creative writing and composition at both San Diego City College and Mira Costa College, as well as founding and editing “SpitJournal,” an online literary journal as well as being an accomplished slam poet and published author. Admission and parking is free. The college is located at 701 S. Mount Vernon Ave.

Tuesday, May 7 – the San Bernardino Valley College Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee presents Special Guest Lecturer – Yosimar Reyes From 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the College’s Library Viewing Room #149. Reyes, an undocumented immigrant, poet and activist speaks on the challenges faced by queer immigrants in the United States and throughout the world. Light refreshments will be served. Admission and parking are free. The campus is located at 710 S. Mount Vernon Ave.

Thursday, May 9 – the American Heart Association presents 2019 Go Red for Women Luncheon from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Riverside Convention Center, 3637 5th Street. Health Expo and Silent Auction is from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. with Luncheon and Presentation from 11:30 a.m to 1:00 p.m. For table, ticket and sponsorship information call (951) 384-7744 or visit iegored.heart.org. Attendees are encouraged to wear red.

Friday, May 10 – the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra presents Dueling Pianos from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Arrowhead Country Club, 3433 Parkside Drive, San Bernardino. This event benefits the Symphony’s music enrichment programs. Guests will enjoy delectable appetizers, desserts and delightful drinks. Mu$ic is by request. For information and tickets call (909) 381-5388.

Saturday, May 11 – the 2019 Walk for the Animals presented by San Manuel Band of Mission Indians from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the San Manuel Stadium, 280 South E Street. This free event benefits the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley. Participants collect pledges of donations to help animals in need. Those who collect $100 or more receive a commemorative event T-shirt. Event activities include: Pooch Play Area, Vendor Village, Raffle Drawings, Demonstrations, Pet Friendly Photo Booth, Food & Drinks. There will also be Pet Contests for the Best Dressed, Best Kisser, Best Trick, Best Catch, Fluffiest, and Laziest. Judge is NBC’s Tony Shin. Pets must be on a 6 ft. or less non-retractable leash, and vaccinations must be current. For information call (909) 386-1400 or visit: www.hssbv.org

Friday, May 17 – Young Visionaries will hold its 2019 Red Carpet and Awards Gala From 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel San Bernardino, 285 E. Hospitality Lane. For information and tickets call (909) 723-1695. Keynote speaker is Disney’s Judah Marie.

Favorite Quote:

“Whatever the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation.”

By Walter Cronkite

