Thursday, May 09, 2019

Local Advertisement

Theatre:

Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 9 – California State University, San Bernardino Department Of Theatre Arts presents the Tony Award winning musical In The Heights in the Ronald E. Barnes Theatre. This production by the Ellen Weisser Endowed Theatre Showcase tells the tale of the vibrant melting pot of cultures in New York City’s Washington Heights. It is filled with salsa, hip-Hop, soulful ballads, moments of musical bliss. With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Book by Quirara Algeria Hudes, the musical is directed by Professor Kathryn Ervin. Performances are: May 31, June 1, 6, 7, and 8 at 8:00 p.m. with matinee performances June 2, 8, and 9 at 2:00 p.m. For ticket information call (909) 537-5884 or visit theatre.csusb.edu.

Memorial Day Service Opportunity:

Saturday, May 25 & Tuesday, May 28 – The Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., is seeking volunteers for Memorial Day 2019 – Flag Placement to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. On Saturday, May 25 flag placement begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. and expects to finish by 11:00 a.m. On Tuesday, May 28 collection of flags begins at 7:00 a.m. For information call (714) 325-8301 or brennan@dslextreme.com.

Reading Activity:

Thursdays, now to June 27 – the Young Readers’ Room, A.K. Smiley Public Library presents Tiny Tots Story Time (Ages 2-3) from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:40 to 10:55 a.m. at the library, 173 S. Eureka Street behind the Lincoln Memorial Chapel. No registration is needed. For information call: (909) 798-7674.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Tuesdays & Thursdays, Now – May 30 – the Dr. Albert Karnig Infant-Toddler Success Program is offering Free Parenting Classes for families with children ages 0-5 that live within the San Bernardino City Unified School District region. These eight two-hour classes are held twice a week for four weeks from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Harmon Elementary School, 4865 N. State Street. Classes include a free meal, free childcare, free children’s book to take home, ongoing support by way of text, phone calls, and fun follow-up classes every four months. All graduates receive a certificate of completion. For registration information call (909) 347-7313 or visit infanttoddlersuccess.org.

Local Advertisement

May to October – the City of Redlands Recreation Services offers monthly CPR, AED (automated external defibrillator), & First Aid Classes at the Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. This eight-hour course combines all topics of CPR, AED and first aid and is designed for citizen-rescuers at work, home or in the community. The course includes a comprehensive workbook and a two-year certification card. This class is not for health professionals, and is offered monthly on the following dates: May 11, June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14, and October 5, 2019. For cost information and to register call (909) 798-7572 or visit http://bit.ly/2wPpsNQ.

Save the Date:

Thursday, May 9 – the American Heart Association presents 2019 Go Red for Women Luncheon from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Riverside Convention Center, 3637 5th Street. Health Expo and Silent Auction is from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. with Luncheon and Presentation from 11:30 a.m to 1:00 p.m. For table, ticket and sponsorship information call (951) 384-7744 or visit iegored.heart.org. Attendees are encouraged to wear red.

Friday, May 10 – the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra presents Dueling Pianos from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Arrowhead Country Club, 3433 Parkside Drive, San Bernardino. This event benefits the Symphony’s music enrichment programs. Guests will enjoy delectable appetizers, desserts and delightful drinks. Mu$ic is by request. For information and tickets call (909) 381-5388.

Friday, May 10 & Saturday, May 11 – the Gates Cactus & Succulent Society presents its 44th Annual Show and Sale from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Redlands Church of the Nazarene, 1307 E. Citrus Ave., Redlands. Sale is on both day with an exhibit show on Sunday.

Friday, May 10 – The Chaffey College Concert Choir and Chamber Choir present “War and Peace” at 7:30 p.m. at the Chaffey College Theatre. This spring choral Concert conducted by Associate Professor Of Music David Rentz seeks to explore the ways music can express and inform these two states of human existence. For information and tickets call (909) 652-6057 or visit http://Chaffeyvpa.tix.com Chaffey College is located at 5885 Haven Ave., Rancho Cucamonga.

Saturday, May 11 – the 2019 Walk for the Animals presented by San Manuel Band of Mission Indians from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the San Manuel Stadium, 280 South E Street. This free event benefits the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley. Participants collect pledges of donations to help animals in need. Those who collect $100 or more receive a commemorative event T-shirt. Event activities include: Pooch Play Area, Vendor Village, Raffle Drawings, Demonstrations, Pet Friendly Photo Booth, Food & Drinks. There will also be Pet Contests for the Best Dressed, Best Kisser, Best Trick, Best Catch, Fluffiest, and Laziest. Judge is NBC’s Tony Shin. Pets must be on a 6 ft. or less non-retractable leash, and vaccinations must be current. For information call (909) 386-1400 or visit: www.hssbv.org.

Saturday, May 11 – Rotary Club Of Redlands presents the 34th Annual Red Wine & Brews Fundraiser from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Esri Cafe, 380 New York Street. This events features sampling of wine and beer and gourmet small bites, live music, silent auctions, and the opportunity to purchase for $20 a bottle of wine valued at $50 in the Wine Pull. Tickets are available in two categories: general admission and VIP. To purchase tickets visit www.tickettaylor.com/events/rotaryclubofredlands/24742.

Saturday, May 11 – the Chaffey College School Of Visual and Performing Arts presents “Spring Instrumental Concert” at 7:30 p.m. at the Chaffey College Theatre. This concert conducted by Professor of Music Patrick Amanda features music from the Chaffey Community Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble. For ticket information call (909) 652-6057 or visit http://chaffeyvpa.tix.com.

Thursday, May 16 – California State University, San Bernardino, (CSUSB) Department Of Music presents Faculty & Student Showcase from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the Performing Arts Recital Hall, PA 145. For tickets for this one performance only visit cal.csusb.edu/music for call the Music Boc Office ((909) 537-7416.

Friday, May 17 – Young Visionaries will hold its 2019 Red Carpet and Awards Gala from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel San Bernardino, 285 E. Hospitality Lane. For information and tickets call (909) 723-1695. Keynote speaker is Disney’s Judah Marie.

Friday, May 17 – the City of Redlands Recreation Services and Downtown Redlands present Movies in the Park: Disney Pixar “UP” from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Ed Hales Park, at the corner of State Street and 5th. This family friendly event starts with activities at 6:00 p.m. with a Boy Scout Flag Ceremony, Arts & Crafts, and Minute to Win Games. Screeming is at dusk (approximately 7:00 p.m.). Moviegoers are encouraged to arrive early and bring their own lawn chair and/or blanket. They may also bring their own food or choose to purchase food from the many restaurants in the downtown area.

Saturday, May 18 – the Redlands Symphony presents its final concert of the season Glorious Gift Of Birds at the Memorial Chapel on the campus of the University of Redlands, 1300 E. Colton Ave. This concert features flute soloist Sara Ando. Doors open at 7:00 followed by a preconcert talk by Maestro Ransom Wilson and concert at 8:00 p.m. For ticket information call(909) 587-5565 or visit www.redlandssymphony.com.

Sunday, May 19 – the Rotary of Colton presents 2019 Miss Colton from 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. at Colton High School, 777 W. Valley Blvd. Contestants are Colton and Bloomington residents between the ages of 17 to 25. This event is returning after a long dormant period and is expected to draw much enthusiasm from the community. For information on the Pageant call Rosa Granada-Dominguez (909) 422-1000.

Sunday, May 19 – Loma Linda University Medical Center will hold it’s 3rd Annual Stand Up to Stigma 5K Walk/Run from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m. at 1710 Barton Road, Redlands. Participants will receive a t-shirt, runner’s bib and medal. After the race there will a bounce house for the kids, photo booth, food/refreshments, mental health information and more. Proceeds from this event will benefit the construction of a new multipurpose outdoor therapeutic space for patients.

Sunday, May 19 – the University of California, Riverside (UCR) will hold its annual fundraiser for the UC Riverside Botanic Gardens – 21st Annual Primavera in the Gardens from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Botanic Gardens Drive, Riverside on the UCR campus, 900 University Ave. To purchase tickets online visit gardens.ucr.edu/events/primavera No ticket sales at the gate.)

Sunday, May 19 – the Teamster Thunder Motorcycle Club present the 1st Teamsters Local 1932 & Local 63 Custom Car & Motorcycle Show from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 433 N. Sierra Way, San Bernardino This event features activities and food for families. Proceeds benefit the Adonai Foundation helping families with children with cancer and other serious illnesses for information and to pre- register call David (909) 709-4126 or Lucky (909)957-6760.

Favorite Quote:

“We’ve seen the worst that human beings are capable of. We’ve seen what happens when leaders abandon common decency in favor of rage and hate. Through the lens of history, the Holocaust happened yesterday, the civil rights movement was this morning, so we are not as out of the woods as we might have thought.”

Max Joseph

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloscalendar@gmail.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.