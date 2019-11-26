Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Theater, Workshops, Classes:

December 5 – 8 – the San Bernardino Valley College’s Theatre Arts Department presents “The Miser” by Moliere, translated by Charles Heron Wall and directed by Melinda Fogle. This funniest of Moliere’s dramatic literature will be performed at the college’s auditorium, 701 South Mount Vernon. Performances on December 5 – 7 are at 7:00 p.m. and on December 8 at 2:00 p.m. tickets are available at the door and on line. General admission is $12, student, staff, seniors and military $10 and children 12 and under $5. Parking is free.

Now to December 7 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art (RAFFMA) presents “Made in California.” This exhibit is a collection of Wayne Shimabukuro’s portrait photographs of nearly 40 renowned California artists alongside their iconic works. The exhibition features artworks of different genres and mediums, all made in California from the mid-1970’s through today. RAFFMA is located at the Visual Arts Center on the campus of California State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway. For information and Museum hours call (909) 537-7373 or email raffma@sbusb.edu.

Fridays, December 6, 13, & 20 – San Bernardino Valley College George F. Beattie Planetarium, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave, presents its Planetarium Shows from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. For fall schedule information and reservations call (909) 384-8539. Tickets are $3.00 general, $2.00 students, and $1.00 seniors and alumni.

Tuesdays, now to mid December – free Ballroom Dance Classes are offered to all ages from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Highland Senior Center, 3102 Highland Ave, Patton (just inside Patton Hospital). Instructors Ricardo & Teri Tomboc teach foxtrot, waltz, rumba, tango, swing, hustle and other nightclub dances. For information call (909) 862-8104 or (909) 289-0044.

Local Advertisement

Festivals/Farmers Markets/Services:

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Wednesdays – ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton.

Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519

Every Third Thursday – the Home Of Neighborly Services hosts Resource Thursdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Home, 839 N. Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. Available resources include: Pre-school Services, Senior Services, Children’s Network, Catholic Charities, Immigration Law, Veterans Concerns, Family Assistance, and Autism Awareness for information and questions call Domomique Mackey (909) 885-3492.

Saturdays – We Are the Change presents SB Food Fest from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 349 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This family and kid friendly weekly event features a variety of food and merchandise vendors plus a Kids Zone and entertainment. For vendor, volunteer, entertainer, and/or sponsorship information visit sbfoodfest.com or call Luis Ojeda at (562) 572-9676.

Save the Date:

Friday, November 29 – Lake Arrowhead Village presents Old Fashioned Christmas Tree Lighting from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Santa arrives at 6:00 p.m. Free selfies with Santa at Suite R- 215 (next to The Grill at Center Stage). This event features Mountain Fifes & Drums, San Bernardino County Fire, and Nutcracker Dancers.

Saturday, November 30 – the City of Yucaipa presents Winter Fest: Tree Lighting Ceremony from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. in Historic Uptown Yucaipa. This event features Yuletide Carole’s, Holiday Music, Food & Craft vendors, snow sled runs, live performances, and Santa’s Village For information call (909) 790-7460 or visit yucaipa.org.

Saturday, November 30 – the City of Yucaipa presents Glitter and Pearls: City of Yucaipa 30th Anniversary Celebration from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Yucaipa Performing Arts Center, 12062 California Street. Attendees will receive a celebratory ornament and enjoy hor d’oeuvres with a (non – alcoholic) toast. Tickets may be purchased at www.yucaipaperformingarts.org.

Sunday, December 1 – San Bernardino County Museum presents the annual Evening Luminarias at Yucaipa Adobe, in partnership with the Yucaipa Historical Society, Yucaipa Women’s Club, and the City of Yucaipa. The event takes place on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. The Yucaipa Adobe, a branch of the San Bernardino County Museum, is at 32183 Kentucky St. in Yucaipa. Admission to the event is $5 (adult), $4 (military or senior), $2.50 (student). Children under five and members of the museum are admitted free. Payment on site is cash only; to pay by credit card in advance or for more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum or call (909) 798-8608. The Yucaipa Adobe is accessible to persons with disabilities.

Sunday, December 1 – the San Bernardino City Unified School District presents Free Family Health Clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 N. Del Rosa Drive. Services include, medical, dental, acupuncture and pharmaceuticals. Services are on a first come, first serve basis. For information call (909) 383-1360.

Monday, December 2 – there will be December 2nd Memorial Walk & Wreath-Laying at the corner of Orange Show Rd. and Waterman to remember those lost on December 2, 2015. The Walk will begin at the Local 1932 Union Hall, 433 N. Sierra Way in San Bernardino at 9:45 a.m. It will end on the corner of Orange Show Rd. and Waterman Ave. for a moment of silence and wreath-laying ceremony.

Thursday, December 5 – the City of Grand Terrace presents Light Up Grand Terrace from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. with Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m. at Azure Hills Church (parking lot), 22633 Barton Road, Grand Terrace. This family friendly event features food, entertainment and fun. Skating Rink for $5 for this day only.

Friday & Saturday, December 6 & 7 – Friends of Santa Claus, Inc presents Christmas Tree Lane 2019: “Silver Bells” at the Orange Pavilion, National Orange Show Event Center. On Friday the Evening Gala begins at 6:00 p.m. featuring good food, designer Christmas Trees, live and silent auctions, fabulous boutiques and dancing to the music of Matt Mauser and his Big Sinatra Band. On Saturday, the Christmas Tree Lane Luncheon and Macy’s Fashion Show starts at 10:00 with a luncheon, designer Christmas Trees, live and silent auctions, boutiques and the Macy’s Fashion Extravaganza. All designer Christmas Trees will be raffled off.

Proceeds benefit Santa Claus, Inc that help families in need.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday, December 6, 7, & 8 – the University of Redlands School of Music presents the 72nd Feast Of Lights at the Memorial Chapel of the University of Redlands, 1200 E. Colton Ave. Performances are at 8:00 p.m. on December 6 & 7 and at 4:00 p.m. on December 8. Also this year there will be a Children’s Feast on Saturday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m. For information and tickets call (909) 748-8116 or visit www.redlands.edu/feastoflights

Saturday, December 7 – the City of Colton Community Services Department presents Tree Lighting and Street Fair from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. in front of Colton City Hall, 650 N. La Cadena. The schedule includes: Street Fair Opens – 5:30; Fun Zone Opens, 6:30; Tree Lighting Ceremony – 7:30; and Movie on the Big Screen: “The Grinch” – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 7 – the City of Rialto presents Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Riverside Avenue between Rialto Avenue & First Street. Parade starts 6:00 p.m. followed by Vendor Fair, Live Entertainment, Free Kids Activities, Photos with Santa, and Ice Skating. The public is asked to bring an item for the city’s canned food and toy drive to benefit Rialto Child Assistance and Hearts to Share. For information call (909) 421-4949.

Saturday, December 7 – the Kiwanis Club of Redlands presents the 2019 Christmas Parade 6:00 p.m. starting in Historic Downtown Redlands with floats, musical performances and a visit from Santa. For information call (909) 913-0102 or (909) 533-1357. For parade route visit aboutredlands.com

Saturday, December 7 – the 40th Annual Blue Jay Christmas Parade: “50’s Rockin’ Christmas starting at 2:00 p.m. Roads will close at 1:00 p.m. Awards for be given for “Best 50’s Theme, DJ’s Choice, Best Musical Presentation, and Outstanding Humor. For information and possible cancellation due to weather visit www.BlueJayParade.com

Saturday, December 7 – the Farmers’ Market at the Grove School presents Holiday Craft Fair & Fiber Fair from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Grove School, 1775 Orange Ave, Redlands.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday, December 9, 10, 11 & 12 – the Community Ho Ho Parade will be held for four nights throughout the City of San Bernardino. Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive at 5:00 p.m. with parade starting at 6:00 p.m. Parade arrives at destination at 8:00 where Santa will stay to visit with children. The schedule follows:

Dec. 9/Route 9 – starts at First Christian Church, 2102 E. Foothill Drive and ends at Nunez Park, 1717 W. 5th Street;

Dec. 10/Route 10 – starts at Western Regional Little League Headquarters, 6707 Little League Drive and ends at Wildwood Park, 536 E. 40th Street;

Dec. 11/Route 11 – starts at Blair Park, 1466 W. Marshall and ends at Lytle Creek Park, 380 S. K Street; and

Dec. 12/Route 12 – starts at San Bernardino History & Railroad Museum, 1170 W. 3rd Street and ends at Perris Hill Senior Center, 780 E. 21 Street.

Tuesday, December 10 – the Wildwood Park Neighborhood Association will host an evening party “Christmas in the Park” prior to the arrival of the Community Ho Ho Parade. The party begins at 4:00 p.m. with hot cocoa and cookies. This free pre-parade event features several bounce houses, Christmas music, horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting, popcorn, raffle, special Christmas guests, and information booths from agencies, churches, and businesses. In addition there will be a showing of the movie “The Muppets Christmas Carol” inside the big tent. Attendees are urged to bring blankets and low chairs. Wildwood Park is located on the corner of 40th Street and Waterman Ave.

Tuesday, December 10 – the San Bernardino Public Library will host the performance of “A Christmas Carol” with Broadway and film actor Duffy Hudson at 6:00 p.m. in the Bing Wong Auditorium at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street. This free 75 minute show is ideal for families. For information call (909) 381-8235 or visit sbpl.org

Wednesday, December 11 – the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra presents a free concert: Festive Holiday Music at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The concert features two of the symphony’s finest string musicians, cellist Ana Maria Maldonado and violinist Ellie Bunker who have impressive vitas. For information call (909) 381-8235 or visit sbpl.org

Saturday, December 14 – the San Bernardino Family YMCA presents the 42th Annual Children’s Christmas Parade at 10:00 a.m. Parade starts at 10:00 a.m. at the 808 E. 21st Street. After the Parade the public is invited to participate in Holiday Jubilee at the Y for games, crafts and family fun. A Winter Wonderland will also be held in conjunction with the Y activities at adjoining Perris Hill Park. For information call (909) 881-9622.

Favorite Quote:

“Sharing the holiday with other people, and feeling that you’re giving of yourself, gets you past all the commercialism.” – Caroline Kennedy

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.