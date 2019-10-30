Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Now to December 7 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum Of Art (RAFFMA) presents “Made in California.” This exhibit is a collection of Wayne Shimabukuro’s portrait photographs of nearly 40 renowned California artists alongside their iconic works. The exhibition features artworks of different genres and mediums, all made in California from the mid-1970’s through today. RAFFMA is located at the Visual Arts Center on the campus of California State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway. For information and Museum hours call (909) 537-7373 or email raffma@sbusb.edu.

Saturday, November 9 – Arts Connection, the Arts Council Of San Bernardino presents Growing Your Art Career and Business from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. This is a free workshop.

Tuesday, November 12 – the Second City Training Center Hollywood will be offering Adulting 101: Public Speaking Basics at 6:00 p.m. at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street, San Bernardino. Attendees will learn tips and tricks to calm anxiety and to communicate more effectively. This workshop is suited for ages 16 and up. For information call (909) 381-8238 or visit www.snpl.org

Tuesdays, to November 26 – the San Bernardino Public Library will host Free Writing Workshops: Kids and Teens, ages 7 – 17 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. at the Feldheym Central Library Children’s Room, 555 West 6th Street. This event is part of the National Novel Young Writers Program. For information call (909) 381-8238 or visit www.sbpl.org.

Local Advertisement

Fridays, November 8, and December 6, 13, & 20 – San Bernardino Valley College George F. Beattie Planetarium, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave, presents its Planetarium Shows from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. For fall schedule information and reservations call (909) 384-8539. Tickets are $3.00 general, $2.00 students, and $1.00 seniors and alumni.

Tuesdays, now to mid December – free Ballroom Dance Classes are offered to all ages from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Highland Senior Center, 3102 Highland Ave, Patton (just inside Patton Hospital). Instructors Ricardo & Teri Tomboc teach foxtrot, waltz, rumba, tango, swing, hustle and other nightclub dances. For information call (909) 862-8104 or (909) 289-0044.

Festivals/Farmers Markets:

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Wednesdays – ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton.

Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519

Saturdays – We Are the Change presents SB Food Fest from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 349 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This family and kid friendly weekly event features a variety of food and merchandise vendors plus a Kids Zone and entertainment. For vendor, volunteer, entertainer, and/or sponsorship information visit sbfoodfest.com or call Luis Ojeda at (562) 572-9676.

Save the Date:

Friday & Saturday, November 1 & 2 – the Women’s Club Of San Bernardino presents Flea Market 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 503 W. 31st Street. Books, clothing, furniture, kitchen items, hardware, jewelry, linens, shoes and toys will be available. Also food from the club’s little kitchen may be purchased.

Saturday, November 2 – the A. K. Smiley Public Library, will host Dia De los Muertos from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Smiley Park & The Contemporary Club, 173 S. Eureka Street, Redlands. This family friendly event features altars prepared by groups, speakers to share the history of the Mexican American community in Redlands, and a performance by the St. Mary’s Ballet Folklorico. Food will be provided and children’s crafts will be available throughout the afternoon.

Saturday, November 2 – the Association Of Latino Faculty, Staff and Students at Cal State, San Bernardino with LEAD Projects present Dia De los Muertos from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Lower Meeting Center. This public event features food, dance, music, student clubs, vendors, games, a community altar, and a photo booth. For information contact Iowan Contreras at icontreras@csusb.edu . There is free parking in Lot D. CSUSB is located At 5500 University Parkway.

Saturday, November 2 – the San Bernardino Public Library and the San Bernardino Writers Group will host Fall Book Fair from 1:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street. Over 30 authors, poets, and cartoonists will be on hand to discuss, sell and sign their books. Different genres, including fiction, non- fiction, science fiction, fantasy, poetry, children’s books, young adult , local history, and mystery. For information call (909) 381-8238 or visit www.sbpl.org or www.facebook.com/SBPLfriends.

Saturday, November 2 – the City of Grand Terrace’s Historical and Cultural Activities Committee presents the 38th Annual Grand Terrace Country Fair starting at 9:00 a.m. at the GT City Hall, 22795 Barton Road. This event features live music, a Chili Cook-Off & Bake-Off, handmade Arts & Crafts, homegrown plants, scarecrow contest and more.

Sunday, November 3 – the Redlands Untied Church of Christ, 168 Bellevue Ave present Alternative Christmas Gift from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. This event supports local and non-profit fair trade organizations. Featured are handcrafted items made by a variety of organizations helping the less fortunate locally and in other areas. Participating are Ten Thousand Little Ages, Guide Dogs Of the Desert, Rattray Trading, Women’s Bean Project, Steps 4 Life Community Services, Environmentally Friendly, and Latina Coffee.

Sunday, November 3 – the Yucaipa Valley Lions Club presents Wag ‘n Walk at noon at the Yucaipa Community Park, 34900 Oak Glen Road. Proceeds benefit YAPS, the local no-kill animal shelter. Well behaved dogs on a leash are welcome to participate. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Food available for purchase. Registration opens at 11:00 a.m. and pre-registration form available at https://www.facebook.com/wag-and-Walk-Yucaipa-109651273759799

Tuesday, November 5 – the San Bernardino Public Library presents Veteran Tommy Anderson author of Military Thriller Haboob Wind at 6:00 p.m. in The Kellogg Room B at the Feldheym Library, 555 W. 6th Street. The novel, in movie pre-production, deals with a well planned terrorist invasion to occur twenty years after 9/11, resulting in the calling up of a vintage strike force to defeat the terrorist group, in an epic battle of good versus evil. This free program will have books for sale and the opportunity to interact with the author, a seasoned veteran with extensive public service experience. For information call (909) 381-8238 or visit www.sbpl.org.

Friday, November 8 – 30 Years of HOPE (Hispanas Organized for Political Equality) presents Latina Empowerment Day 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 3285 E. Hospitality Lane, San Bernardino. This one day intensive workshop series focuses on strengthening skills and knowledge on a variety of issues to increase community impact. For information visit https://www.events-Latinas.org/led2019.

Friday, November 8 – the San Bernardino Valley College Foundation presents the 2019 Alumni & Athletic Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 285 E. Hospitality Lane. The inductees are role models for current students and demonstrate their remarkable capabilities. This year’s awards are: Dr. Louie F. Rodriguez, Mike Sola, Ken Blumenthal, Stan Sanchez, and Eric Swanson. For ticket and sponsorship information call (909) 384-4471 or visit sbvcfoundation@valleycollege.edu.

Sunday, November 10 – Suavesitos presents Veterans Day Celebration starting at 9:00 a.m. at La Plaza Park (La Placita) corner of 7th & Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. This event to honor all veterans includes a Car Show with roll in at 9:00 a.m., Parade at 11:00 a.m. followed by Celebration Program with guest speakers. Vendors and music will be part of the celebration. For information call Chris (909) 855-9093.

Monday, November 11 – San Bernardino Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department present the 19th Annual Veterans Day Salute & Parade starting at 11:00 a.m. The Parade starts in front of SB Police Station and ends at Meadowbrook Park, 250 North Sierra Way. A ceremony will begin at 12:00 p.m. and on site Veterans resources will be available. The parade features Veterans Groups, Drill Teams, Marching Bands, Military Vehicles, Classic Cars, And Floats. For information call (909) 384-5233 or visit www.SBcity.org/PARKS.

Wednesday, November 13 – Hispanic Lifestyle and Inland Valley Living present the 4th Annual Women Business & Wellness Conference from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Ontario Airport Hotel and Conference Center, 700 N. Haven. This multicultural event features an exhibitor area, workshops, morning keynote address,and luncheon keynote speakers. The goal is to empower, and inspire women of diverse backgrounds with business and wellness resources and information. For information visit http//bit.ly/2ZHVQAb . To RSVP visit hispaniclifestyle.com.

Favorite Quote:

“At times our own light goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us.”

Albert Schweitzer

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.