Thursday, October 17, 2019

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Now to October 18 – the Garcia Center for the Arts, in partnership with the Mexican Consulate of San Bernardino, presents an exhibit of film posters of the Golden Era of Mexican Film (1970s and 80s). The Center is located at 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino.

Now to December 7 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum Of Art (RAFFMA) presents “Made in California.” This exhibit is a collection of Wayne Shimabukuro’s portrait photographs of nearly 40 renowned California artists alongside their iconic works. The exhibition features artworks of different genres and mediums, all made in California from the mid-1970’s through today. RAFFMA is located at the Visual Arts Center on the campus of California State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway. For information and Museum hours call (909) 537-7373 or email raffma@sbusb.edu.

Tuesdays, October 29 to November 26 – the San Bernardino Public Library will host Free Writing Workshops: Kids and Teens, ages 7 – 17 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. at the Feldheym Central Library Children’s Room, 555 West 6th Street. This event is part of the National Novel Young Writers Program. For information call (909) 381-8238 or visit www.sbpl.org.

Fridays, October 18, November 8, and December 6, 13, & 20 – San Bernardino Valley College George F. Beattie Planetarium, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave, presents its Planetarium Shows from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. For fall schedule information and reservations call (909) 384-8539. Tickets are $3.00 general, $2.00 students, and $1.00 seniors and alumni.

Local Advertisement

Festivals/Farmers Markets:

Thursdays, October 17 & 24 – the San Bernardino Valley College Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee and Library present the 5th Annual Horror Film Festival from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. in the Library Viewing Room 149. The campus is located at 701 S. Mt Vernon Ave. Admission and parking is free. The film schedule includes:

October 17 – Big Trouble in Little China

October 24 – Beetlejuice

Friday, Saturday & Sunday, October 18, 19, & 20 – Art for Heaven’s Sake will be held at Redlands United Church of Christ, 168 Bellevue Ave, Redlands. This free admission community service project in its 40th year features 80 fine artists in different mediums, food, and entertainment. The festival schedule is Friday, October 18 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. with meet the artists reception; Saturday, October 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with exhibits, food and entertainment; and Sunday, October 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with food, exhibits and entertainment. For a preview of the show visit www.artforheavensSake.org.

Saturdays – We Are the Change presents SB Food Fest from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 349 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This family and kid friendly weekly event features a variety of food and merchandise vendors plus a Kids Zone and entertainment. For vendor, volunteer, entertainer, and/or sponsorship information visit sbfoodfest.com or call Luis Ojeda at (562) 572-9676.

Save the Date:

Saturday, October 19 – the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, presents Art Show for the Season from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This free one day only spooky art features the art from Jess James, Audrey Patin, Chris Pator and others.

Saturday, October 19 – the Torres-Martinez Desert Cahuilla present Su-Kutt Menyil Fiesta at the TM Fiesta Grounds, 66725 Martinez Road, Thermal, CA. This all day event features Cahuilla Bingo, Horseshoe Tournament, Bird Dance, raffles all day, kid activities, talent show, a 55+ Chair Volleyball Tournament and more. For information on this drug and alcohol free event call Joseph Mirelez at (760) 432-2243.

Saturday, October 19 – the UC Riverside Botanic Gardens, 1 Botanic Gardens Drive, Riverside, will hold its Fall Garden & Plant Sale from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This free admission/Open to the public event features educational tables, Master Gardeners, local vendors, thousands of plants ( including CA natives, water-wise plants, vegetables and more), free parking and shuttle, food and refreshments. For information call (951) 784-6962 or visit https://gardens.ucr.edu.

Saturday, October 19 – the San Bernardino County Arts Connection presents “Processed” from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. The purpose of this free event is to learn the power of empathy, vulnerability, human connection and self awareness. For information call Jennifer (909) 381-1900.

Saturday, October 19 – the Riverside and San Bernardino Counties Regional Parks along with the City of Riverside, Santa Ana River Trail Trust and Rivers & Land Conservancy will hold a Santa Ana River Trail Bike Day & Open House from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. It is a free, one day, family focused event with three access points: San Bernardino County Hall Of Records, 222 W. Hospitality Lane; Ryan Bonaminio Park, 5000 Tequesquite Ave., Riverside; and Hidden Valley Nature Center, 11401 Arlington Ave., Riverside. Each trail access point will feature short family rides, kids activities, information and prizes. Riders of all abilities are welcome. For information call (951) 955-1386 or contact mmerrill@rivco.org.

Sunday, October 20 – Sinfonia Mexicana presents “Dia De los Muertos” Celebration Of Life Concert at 2:30 p.m. at the Sturges Theatre for the Fine Arts, 780 North E St., San Bernardino. This family event features the renowned Mariachi Internacional De Mexico De Francisco J. Jara, Mariachi Youth Academy and Ballet Folklorico Cultural De San Bernardino. It is a celebration of culture, traditional music, and dance. Tickets may be purchased by phone or in person at the Sinfonia Office at the California Theatre, 562 W. 4th St., from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. For ticket and sponsorship information call (909) 884-3228 or (909) 744-2176. Proceeds from this event support the Mariachi Youth Academy.

Tuesday, October 22 – the San Bernardino County Department of Child Support presents Fall Job Fair from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 10417 Mountain View Ave., Loma Linda. Participant are urged to bring resume and dress for success. Employers will be on-site with multiple positions in various fields. Among employers participating are Stater Bros. Markets, Staffmark, Majestic Terminal Services Inc., Saladinos’s Foodservice, U.S. Census Bureau, Dignity Memorial and many others.

Thursday, October 24 – First 5 San Bernardino presents Talk Read Sing Fest 2019 Literacy Tour from 1:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Feldheym City Library, 555 W. 6th Street. This free to the public event is part of a country wide effort on early literacy.

Thursday, October 24 – It’s Mexican Movie Night featuring “Maten el Leon” at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. This free event is made possible by the Mexican Consulate in San Bernardino. The award-winning film with English subtitles is the story of a plot to kill a dictator known as El Leon (the Lion). Refreshments are served

Saturday, October 26 – Pure Land Foundation and San Bernardino City USD present Mobile Food Pantry Distribution from 10:00 to 13:00 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 255 W. 13th Street. Participants are urged to bring their own shopping carts or pull wagons since roughly 40 pounds of food and essential supplies will be provided per family. Registration starts 9:00 a.m. with distribution at 10:00 a.m. ending exactly at noon. Volunteers are urged to arrive by 8:00 a.m.

Saturday, October 26 – the Inland Empire Police Canine Association presents Annual Police K-9 Benefit Show starting at 3:00 p.m. with Vendor Fair and followed by K-9 Demonstrations at 6:00 p.m. at Fiscalini Field, 1135 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino. Tickets are $10 and children age 5 and under are free.

Saturday, October 26 – the San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands, presents “Explore the Science of What Goes Bump in the Night” from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This event for all ages features a bone chilling scavenger hunt highlighting the stories of potions, rituals, night creatures and the science of death.

Saturday, October 26 – the 15th Annual Dollars for Dogs at the Mexico Cafe will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Mexico Cafe, 892 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino. This all day event benefits local law enforcement K-9 Units. This is an opportunity to meet and greet Law Enforcement K-9’s all day long. For information call (909) 882-3000.

Sunday, October 27 – the Inland Regional Center presents Fall Festival from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Downtown Riverside on Main between 10th and University Streets. This free to the public features community resources and carnival.

Sunday, October 27 – the Inland Empire Flute Society (IEVFS) presents Flute Choir Concert at 2:00 p.m. at the Victoria Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1860 South Mt. View Ave., Loma Linda. This concert features four groups: Silver Sounds Ensembles (Redlands); Jenny Flute Music Studio Flute Choir (Bloomington); Desert Winds Flute Ensemble (Palm Springs) and Winds Of Praise Ensemble. The program will include different musical genres and rarely seen alto and bass flutes. This concert is open to the public with a suggested donation of $5. Proceeds go to the scholarship fund. Members of the public who play the flute are invited to bring their flutes and participate in the final group piece. For information call (909) 335-1833 or visit www.InlandEmpireValleyFluteSociety.com.

Sunday, October 27 – Suavesitos presents 6th Annual Trunk or Treat from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 201 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This free and family friendly event features Games and Activities for the Kids, Car Decoration Contest, Costume Contest, food and entertainment. There is a $5 entry fee for cars and motorcycles. Roll-in from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by event. For information call Chris (909) 855-9093 or Ruben (909) 856-2343 and for vendors call Kathy (909) 552-2286.

Favorite Quote:

“Diversity: The art of thinking independently together.”

Malcom Forbes

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.