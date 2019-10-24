Thursday, October 24, 2019

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Now to December 7 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum Of Art (RAFFMA) presents “Made in California.” This exhibit is a collection of Wayne Shimabukuro’s portrait photographs of nearly 40 renowned California artists alongside their iconic works. The exhibition features artworks of different genres and mediums, all made in California from the mid-1970’s through today. RAFFMA is located at the Visual Arts Center on the campus of California State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway. For information and Museum hours call (909) 537-7373 or email raffma@sbusb.edu.

Tuesdays, October 29 to November 26 – the San Bernardino Public Library will host Free Writing Workshops: Kids and Teens, ages 7 – 17 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. at the Feldheym Central Library Children’s Room, 555 West 6th Street. This event is part of the National Novel Young Writers Program. For information call (909) 381-8238 or visit www.sbpl.org.

Saturday, October 26 – United Way presents Paving A Path to A Successful Career, a free workshop for young women ages 16 to 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The workshop will be at held at San Bernardino Valley College’s Business Center, 701 South Mount Vernon, San Bernardino. Register at http://bit.ly/wu-register or https://www.arrowheadunitedway.org/women-United-programs.

Local Advertisement

Fridays, November 8, and December 6, 13, & 20 – San Bernardino Valley College George F. Beattie Planetarium, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave, presents its Planetarium Shows from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. For fall schedule information and reservations call (909) 384-8539. Tickets are $3.00 general, $2.00 students, and $1.00 seniors and alumni.

Festivals/Farmers Markets:

Thursday, October 24 – the San Bernardino Valley College Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee and Library present the final movie in the 5th Annual Horror Film Festival: Beetlejuice from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. in the Library Viewing Room 149. The campus is located at 701 S. Mt Vernon Ave. Admission and parking is free.

Saturdays – We Are the Change presents SB Food Fest from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 349 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This family and kid friendly weekly event features a variety of food and merchandise vendors plus a Kids Zone and entertainment. For vendor, volunteer, entertainer, and/or sponsorship information visit sbfoodfest.com or call Luis Ojeda at (562) 572-9676.

Save the Date:

Thursday, October 24 – First 5 San Bernardino presents Talk Read Sing Fest 2019 Literacy Tour from 1:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Feldheym City Library, 555 W. 6th Street. This free public event is part of a country wide effort on early literacy.

Thursday, October 24 – It’s Mexican Movie Night featuring “Maten el Leon” at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. This free event is made possible by the Mexican Consulate in San Bernardino. The award-winning film with English subtitles tells the story of a plot to kill a dictator known as El Leon (the Lion). Refreshments served.

Friday, October 25 – the Highland YMCA presents Halloween at the Y from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Y, 7793 Central Ave. This free Halloween family event features a quiet hour at 5:00 p.m. for special needs participants followed by the main event at 6:00 p.m. There will be costume contest, games, haunted house, free shirts for the first 75 kids and Trunk or Treat. Concessions available for a cost.

Friday, October 25 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents Dia De Los Muertos Paint Nite at 6:00 p.m. Tickets at $23 include step by step instruction and all supplies. Tickets sold by Eventbrite . For information call (909) 888-6400.

Saturday, October 26 – Community Action Partners of San Bernardino County in cooperation with Young Visionaries and Family and Kids Foundation present The I.E.’s Largest Teacher Appreciation Day Event from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 696 S. Tippecanoe Ave. Classroom materials available free to teachers. All teachers, all school districts invited. For information and to RSVP text (951)-733-3498 or visIt www.familyykidsfoundation.org.

Saturday, October 26 – Pure Land Foundation and San Bernardino City USD present Mobile Food Pantry Distribution from 10:00 to 13:00 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 255 W. 13th Street. Participants are urged to bring their own shopping carts or pull wagons since roughly 40 pounds of food and essential supplies will be provided per family. Registration starts 9:00 a.m. with distribution at 10:00 a.m. ending exactly at noon. Volunteers are urged to arrive by 8:00 a.m.

Saturday, October 26 – the Inland Empire Police Canine Association presents Annual Police K-9 Benefit Show starting at 3:00 p.m. with Vendor Fair and followed by K-9 Demonstrations at 6:00 p.m. at Fiscalini Field, 1135 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino. Tickets are $10 and children age 5 and under are free.

Saturday, October 26 – the San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands, presents “Explore the Science of What Goes Bump in the Night” from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This event for all ages features a bone chilling scavenger hunt highlighting the stories of potions, rituals, night creatures and the science of death.

Saturday, October 26 – the 15th Annual Dollars for Dogs at the Mexico Cafe will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Mexico Cafe, 892 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino. This all day event benefits local law enforcement K-9 Units. This is an opportunity to meet and greet Law Enforcement K-9’s all day long. For information call (909) 882-3000.

Saturday, October 26 – the City of Fontana in conjunction with Veterans Partnering With Communities will hold the Fontana Tunnel to Tower 5K Run/Walk from 7:00 a.m. to noon at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue. Tickets are available for adults and children. For information call (951) 505-1439 or visit www.tunnel2towers.org.

Saturday, October 26 – the Fraternal Order of Eagles presents Charity Halloween Dance from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. at 895 E. 9th Street, San Bernardino. Proceeds from the event go to the Children’s Cancer Fund. This event features the Smooth Groove Band and DJ Mick playing favorite old school, Cumbria’s, R&B, Tex-Mex, Rock, Blues and more. Attendees are urged to bring their own munchies. Tickets are $15.00.

Sunday, October 27 – Inland Regional Center with Pathway Inc presents Fall Festival from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Downtown Riverside on Main between 10th and University Streets. This free to the public community resources and carnival features food, entertainment, resources and vendor booths, games, and prizes. For information email community@inlandrc.org

Sunday, October 27 – the Inland Empire Flute Society (IEFS) presents Flute Choir Concert at 2:00 p.m. at the Victoria Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1860 South Mt. View Ave., Loma Linda. This concert features four groups: Silver Sounds Ensembles (Redlands); Jenny Flute Music Studio Flute Choir (Bloomington); Desert Winds Flute Ensemble (Palm Springs) and Winds Of Praise Ensemble. The program will include different musical genres and rarely seen alto and bass flutes. This concert is open to the public with a suggested donation of $5. Proceeds go to the scholarship fund. Members of the public who play the flute are invited to bring their flutes and participate in the final group piece. For information call (909) 335-1833 or visit www.InlandEmpireValleyFluteSociety.com.

Sunday, October 27 – Suavesitos presents its 6th Annual Trunk or Treat event from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 201 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This free and family friendly event features Games and Activities for the Kids, Car Decoration Contest, Costume Contest, food and entertainment. There is a $5 entry fee for cars and motorcycles. Roll-in from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by event. For information call Chris (909) 855-9093 or Ruben (909) 856-2343 and for vendors call Kathy (909) 552-2286.

Wednesday, October 30 – the San Bernardino Community College District’s Latino Faculty, Staff and Administrators in conjunction with campus committees and clubs present El Dia De Los Muertos from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the San Bernardino Valley College Art Gallery & Quad, 701 S. Mount Vernon Ave. This festival will include musical and dance performances as well as a gallery show, face painting, food and drinks, community altars and a film screening of Disney’s Coco. Parking and admission is free.

Thursday, October 31 – the City of Colton Community Services Department presents its Annual Halloween Festival & Class Showcase at 5:00 p.m. at Fleming Park, 525 N. La Cadena Dr. This family friendly pumpkin patch-themed event will have food & craft vendors, games and a costume contest plus candy for the trick or treaters.

Thursday, October 31 – the City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department presents Howl-O-ween Party from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Verdemont Community Center, 3664 Little League Drive. This event for the community and their pets features games, candy giveaway, face painting, crafts, a costume contest for kids and pets. Participants must bring pets on a leash, bring pet potty bags, and children must be accompanied by a parent. Activities start 3:00 p.m. Admission is free. For information and registration call (909) 361-2574.

Thursday, October 31 – Ecclesia Christian Fellowship, 1314 Date Street, San Bernardino, will hold Hallelujah Night Carnival, a Halloween alternative from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. This event charges $1 per person and features games and safe activities for families.

Thursday, October 31 – the Arrowhead Country Club with the North End Neighborhood Association presents Trunk or Treat from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Arrowhead Country Club, 3433 Parkside Drive, San Bernardino. There will be candy, games, and a jumper for kids at this free family friendly event. Rotary Life will be collecting new & gently used books. For information call Gina (909) 882-1735 Ext. 1239.

Friday, November 1 – the Rialto School District celebrates Dia De Los Muertos from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Chavez/Huerta Center for Education, 324 N. Palm Ave. This family friendly event features food, live music, traditional dances, face painting, parade, games arts & crafts, and an ofrenda (altar) contest.

Saturday, November 2 – the A. K. Smiley Public Library, will host Dia De los Muertos from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Smiley Park & The Contemporary Club, 173 S. Eureka Street, Redlands. This family friendly event features altars prepared by groups, speakers to share the history of the Mexican American community in Redlands, and a performance by the St. Mary’s Ballet Folklorico. Food will be provided and children’s crafts will be available throughout the afternoon.

Saturday, November 2 – the Association Of Latino Faculty, Staff and Students at Cal State San Bernardino with LEAD Projects present Dia De los Muertos from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Lower Meeting Center. This public event features food, dance, music, student clubs, vendors, games, a community altar, and a photo booth. For information contact Iowan Contreras at icontreras@csusb.edu . There is free parking in Lot D. CSUSB is located At 5500 University Parkway.

Favorite Quote: Dia De los Muertos

“To all the loved ones who are no longer with us today, we want you to know that we will love you and forever carry you in the most precious chambers of our hearts until we, too, are covered by earth.”

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.