Thursday, September 26, 2019

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Saturday, September 28 – Inland Empire Media Academy presents Filmmaker Lab – Exposing in a 4K World from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the San Bernardino Valley College Campus MC Building Room 142, 701 Mt. Vernon Ave. Lighting and Cinematography instructor Donna Trewhella will demonstrate proper exposure levels to get a high-quality video image with the new 4K full frame camera. For tickets visit www.valleycollege.edu

Now to October 18 – the Garcia Center in partnership with the Mexican Consulate of San Bernardino presents an exhibit of film posters of the Golden Era of Mexican Film (1970s and 80s). The Center is located at 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino.

Now to October 5 – Arts Connection and the Arts Council of San Bernardino County present Self and Place: Refinding San Bernardino County at the Clara & Allen Gresham Art Gallery at San Bernardino Valley College. The Arts Connection is seeking – through word, image, sound and object – what life looks, sounds, and feels like across San Bernardino County. Submissions may be made online or in person. There is no fee to participate. For information visit www.artconnectionnetwork.org.

Thursdays – the public is invited to San Bernardino Sings Folk Songs from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino. For information call (909) 888-6400.

Friday’s, September 27, October 4 & 18, November 8, and December 6, 13, & 20 – San Bernardino Valley College George F. Beattie Planetarium, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave, holds its Planetarium Shows from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. For fall schedule information and reservations call (909) 384-8539. Tickets are $3.00 general, $2.00 students, and $1.00 seniors and alumni.

Festivals/Farmers Markets:

October 1 & 3 – the Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library present Manhattan Short Film Festival from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1st and from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 3rd. This is an opportunity for film lovers to view and vote on the Finalists Films in the 22nd Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival. The final ten finalist hail from seven countries. This event will be occurring simultaneously across the globe where audiences can select their favorites. Films selected will be eligible to enter the Oscars in 2020.

October 3, 10, 17 & 24 – the San Bernardino Valley College Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee and Library present the 5th Annual Horror Film Festival from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. in the Library Viewing Room 149. The campus is located at 701 S. Mt Vernon Ave. Admission and parking is free. The film schedule includes:

October 3 – Ghostbusters

October 10 – Gremlins

October 17 – Big Trouble in Little China

October 24 – Beetlejuice

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Wednesdays – ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton.

Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519.

Saturdays – We Are the Change presents SB Food Fest from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 349 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This family and kid friendly weekly event features a variety of food and merchandise vendors plus a Kids Zone and entertainment. For vendor, volunteer, entertainer, and/or sponsorship information visit sbfoodfest.com or call Luis Ojeda at (562) 572-9676.

Save the Date:

Thursday, September 26 – Mexican Movie Night featuring “La Otra Virgindad” will held at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino starting at 6:00 p.m. with light refreshments hosted by the Mexican Consulate. For information call (909) 888-6400.

Friday, September 27 – the 20th Annual Tachikawa San Bernardino Sister Cities Golf Tournament will be held at the Shandin Hills Golf Club, 3380 N. Little Mountain. Check in begins at 10:30 a.m. with putting contest and lunch at 11:00 a.m. followed by Shotgun Start at 12:30 p.m. Dinner, awards, presentations and raffle at 5:30 p.m. This event honoring founders Lou and Thelma Press benefits the Tachikawa – San Bernardino Sister Cities Youth Exchange. For player and sponsorship information contact Jeanette Avila (951) 232-0934 / avila590@gmail.com or Judy Maculsay (909) 883-4504 / judynmac@verizon.net also visit tachisbexchange.org.

Friday, September 27 – California Native American Day will be celebrated at California State University San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. this free public event features Native culture, dance and food.

Saturday, September 28 – Aquinas High School will hold its 28th Annual Aquinas Golf Tournament at the Arrowhead Country Club, San Bernardino. For sign up information visit https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/RkokQ3OUC6UJJOBbZutMJA.

Saturday, September 28 – Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area presents its Annual Fundraising Gala: Blueprints and Boots Fun-raiser starting at 5:30 at the San Bernardino County Museum. This western-themed event features a buffet dinner catered by Mill Creek, dessert, no-host bar, silent auction, and an Old West photo booth. Entertainment will be provided by the Earp Brothers storytellers and Rhymes with Orange singers, proceeds from the event will fund and build three homes in San Bernardino.

Saturday, September 28 – the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and San Manuel Casino present Celebrating Courage Fashion Show, a Breast Cancer Awareness Benefit from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fox Event Center, 123 Cajon Street, Redlands. This event features brunch, live auction, fashion show, and local specialty vendors. For ticket and table sponsorship information call Kevin Shaw (909) 8383-3149.

Saturday, September 28 – Pure Land Foundation in Partnership with San Bernardino City USD, and San Bernardino Food Bank CAPSBC will host a Mobile Food Pantry Distribution from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 255 W. 13th Street. This free event distributes approximately 40 pounds of food and other essential supplies per family. Attendees are urged to bring their own shopping carts or pull wagons. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. with food distribution at 10:00 a.m., volunteers are urged to arrive at 8:00 a.m.

Saturday, September 28 – Option House, Inc. presents the 16th Annual “Step Out On Domestic Violence” 10K Walk-A-Thon from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. starting at 385 North Arrowhead Ave., San Bernardino. Registration fees include breakfast and lunch, free prizes, Resource Fair, Kids Zone, coffee. For team and individual registration visit www.optionhouseinc.org. This is the kickoff to Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Saturday, September 28 – the Northside Impact Committee presents its Annual Recognition and Scholarship Awards Dinner from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the University of Redlands, Orton Center, 1200 East Colton Ave. Eleven individuals and organizations will be recognized. Guest speaker is Assemblyman James Ramos. For reservations call (909) 798-7130.

Sunday, September 29 – Harrison House Music, Arts & Ecology presents Food Foraging For Native Plants led by the Chia Cafe Collective from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Harrison House, Joshua Tree. For information call (760) 336-4712 or visit http://louharrisonhouse.org.

Sunday, September 29 – LifeStream presents the Third Annual 5K Life Run/Walk from 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at California State University, San Bernardino. For information and registration visit lstream.org.

Sunday, September 29 – Akoma Unity Center presents the 2nd Annual Jazz in the Park from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Anne Shirrells Park, 1367 N. California Street, San Bernardino. This free entry event features food trucks, merchandise vendors, live bands. For vendor, sponsorship and general information call (909) 217-7956 or visit www.akomaunitycenter.org

Friday, October 4 – the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley presents A Blessing of the Animals in celebration of St. Francis of Assisi Day starting at 5:30 p.m. A brief service is followed by individual blessings of the animals. The service features prayer, readings, and music. Participants may bring their family and leash-trained or kenneled, non-aggressive pet to the service led by pastor Woody Hall. Blessings will also be given for families whose pets have passed away. The service will be held I. The Joyce Martin Education Center T the Human society, 374 W. Orange Show Road. For information call (909) 386-1400 ext. 224.

Saturday, October 5 – Redlands Oktoberfest and Optimist Redlands present the 9th Annual Oktoberfest 2019 from 12:00 (noon) to 7:00 p.m. at Sylvan Park, 601 North University Street. This family and kid friendly event features many popular local craft beers. A play area with activities and bounce house for kids plus contests for adults for best costume, yodeling, Stein holding and hammerschlagen. A live German band will perform polkas, food and merchandise vendors will be available. Youth under 20 have free admission. I.D. Is necessary for the purchase of beer. Attendees may bring blankets and lawn chairs, no outside food or drink is allowed. For ticket information visit redlandsoktoberfest.com.

Saturday, October 5 – California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) presents Ability Sports & Education Festival from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the campus, 5500 University Parkway. This free all day event provides opportunities for people of any age with any disability to try more than 25 different sports and activities, connect with local clubs, leagues and programs in the community plus experience new and emerging assistive technology. Coaches and demonstrators are elite level internationally recognized athletes with a disability including current and former US Paralympic team members. For information visit https://www.csusb.edu/ability-sports or contact sports@csusb.edu or call (909) 537-5352.

Saturday, October 5 – the Arts Connection, the Arts Council Of San Bernardino County presents Creative People’s Conference from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at San Bernardino Valley College, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. This event allows participants to enjoy a day of artful experiences and generative dialogue with artists, educators, and organizers. To register online visit http://artconnectionnetwork.org/events/Conference-registration.

Favorite Quote:

“At times, our own light goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us.”

– Albert Schweitzer

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.