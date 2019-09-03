Thursday, September 5, 2019

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

September 7 – the East Valley Water District (EVWD), presents Designing your Dream Landscape from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the East Valley Water District Headquarters, 31111 Greenspot Road, Highland. This free workshop features Hands-On Demonstrations, Activities for the Kids, and a Walking Tour of the EVWD Demonstration Garden. To register visit www.eastvalley.org/Activities/Activity/Detail/Free-Conservation.

September 9 to October 5 – Arts Connection and the Arts Council of San Bernardino County presents Self and Place: Refinding San Bernardino County at the Clara & Allen Gresham Art Gallery at San Bernardino Valley College. The Art Connection is seeking – through word, image, sound and object – what life looks, sounds, and feels like across San Bernardino County. Submissions may be made online or in person. There is no fee to participate. Submission deadline in person, September 7. For information visit www.artconnectionnetwork.org.

Now to September 21 – a Youth Choir at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11 Street, San Bernardino, will begin rehearsals for children 8 – 12 at 10:00 a.m. Children are welcomed to express themselves through music. For information call (909) 888-6400.

Festivals/Farmers Markets:

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, September 20, 21, & 22 – the City of Riverside presents Carnaval Musical at Fairmount Park, 2601 Fairmount Blvd. in celebration of Hispanic culture. This free event includes live music, carnival rides, food vendors, a Ballet Folklorico Competition, community performances, a Michelada competition, and a beer & wine garden. Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com.

Tuesdays– the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Saturdays – We are the Change presents SB Food Fest from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 349 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This family and kid friendly weekly event features a variety of food and merchandise vendors plus a Kids Zone and entertainment. For vendor, volunteer, entertainer, and/or sponsorship information visit sbfoodfest.com or call Luis Ojeda at (562) 572-9676.

Save the Date:

Sunday, September 8 – the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California presents Men of Motown from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. This fundraising event goal is to raise funds to build out the Institute’s facilities and endow operations so it can protect civil rights for all and memorialize the region’s civil rights history. For tickets visit https://crimenofmotown.eventbrite.com.

Sunday, September 8 – a Free Family Health Clinic will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 N. Del Rosa, San Bernardino. Service is on a first-come, first-served basis and includes general medical, dental, acupuncture and pharmaceuticals. For information call (909) 383-1360.

September 11 (9-11) – Respectfully Honoring and Remembering

Thursday, September 12 – iHelpIE is Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with “El Grito” Senior Celebration from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Grace Vargas Senior Center, 1411 S. Riverside Ave., Rialto. Seniors and friends will celebrate Mexican Independence Day and Latino cultures with music, dancing and more. For ticket, vendor and sponsorship information call/text Maricela Ferguson (909) 717-2083 or email ihelpseniors@gmail.com.

Friday, September 13 – the San Bernardino Black Culture Foundation presents 2019 Black Rose, Humanitarian and Community Service Awards from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the National Orange Show Event Center (NOS), 690 S. Arrowhead Ave., San Bernardino. This event will honor individuals and groups that have gone above and beyond normal community, volunteer, and civil service. Honorees include: Lucretia Dowdy, Sean Hardge, David Okowko, Women United, Keisha Handy, Rob Mason, and Pastor Gerald Thompson. For ticket information call: (909) 991-6422.

Saturday, September 14 – the Colton Area Museum, as part of its month lecture series, presents a Hispanic Heritage Talk: Dr. Refugio Rochin, founding director of the Smithsonian Center for Latino Initiatives in Washington D.C., at 2:30 p.m. at the Gonzales Community Center, 670 North Colton Ave. Rochin, a Colton native, was designated as one of America’s top 100 Influential Hispanic by Hispanic Business Magazine. Retired Professor Emeritus of Chicano Studies and Agricultural Economics from the University of California, he is a former director of the Society for the Advancement of Chicano and Native Americans and former associate director for the National Hispanic Foundation for the The Arts in Washington D.C. For information on this free event call the Museum (909) 824-8814, or Dr.Tom Rivera (909) 214-0515.

Saturday, September 14 – the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine and Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes present Mental Health Conference: Mental Health Beyond the Stigma from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, at Molina Health Care, 550 E. Hospitality Lane. This conference includes speaker, workshops and a panel of community leaders. For information contact Maha Rizvi (909) 381-3238 or maha.rizvi@asm.ca.gov.

Saturday, September 14 – Pure Land Foundation and San Bernardino City USD will have a Mobile Food Pantry Distribution from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Pacific High School, 1020 Pacific Street. Participants are reminded to bring their own shopping carts or pull wagon, distribution is one 40-pound portion per family. On site registration starts promptly at 10:00 a.m. and food and supplies distribution ends at 12:00 (noon). Volunteers for this event are asked to arrive by 8:00 a.m.

Saturday, September 14 – Kiwanis of Cooley Ranch presents Bunco for Scholarships from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 740 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Colton. All proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the organization’s scholarship fund. Registration is at 2:00 p.m. followed by a Bunco demonstration with game at 3:15. Raffles and no host bar available for attendees along with light snacks. For registration information call Debbie Budde (909) 835-7039. Deadline to RSVP is September 4.

Saturday, September 14 – Lake Gregory Regional Park presents New vs. Old Car Show from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Lake Gregory Regional Park, 24171 Lake Drive, Crestline. This free family friendly event features music, food trucks, vendors, beer garden and DJ. To enter a car in the show, there is a $30 registration fee which includes a t-shirt. Judging will be in ten categories.

Saturday, September 14 – the San Bernardino Symphony opens its 2019-2020 season with Carmina Burana at 7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre for the Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th Street. The Shostakovich – Festive Overture and Orff’s Carmina Burana are the featured program selections. This Opening Night with new Maestro, Anthony Parnther, will include featured artists Holly Sedillo, soprano; Darryl Taylor, counter-tenor; Zachary Gordon, baritone; and the Los Robles Master Chorale under the direction of Lesley Leighton. For tickets call (909) 381-5388 or visit www.sanbernardinosymphony.org.

Saturday, September 14 – Mansion Memories presents Magical Tea Party: A Spoonful of Sugar from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Martha Green’s restaurant, 107 E. Citrus Ave., Redlands. This tea party benefits Mansion Memories, a nonprofit that helps families in the midst of illness, loss or hardship. This storybook themed event features tea, goodies, and fun for all ages. For ticket information visit MansionMemories.org.

Sunday, September 15 – California State University, San Bernardino will hold its Annual Mexican Independence Day Celebration from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the Patio of the Meeting Center Area. This free admission event features cultural performances (Mariachi Bands, Folkloric dancers, local singers and musicians) and a variety of Mexican foods for sale. The Mexican Consulate will provide the traditional Independence presentation – El Grito. Complimentary parking in Lot D.

Wednesday, September 18 – the Women of Dignity Health present “Woman Of the Year Luncheon Honoring Kim Carter, founder of “Time for Change Foundation” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Rezek Center located on the St. Bernardine Medical Center Campus with parking entrance on Highland Ave. To RSVP call (909) 881-4516 or email maureen.DuttonDaniels@DignityHealth.org.

Wednesday, September 18 – the San Bernardino Community College will hold an Employment & Resource Fair from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Allied Technology Training Center (ATTC), 114 S. Del Rosa Drive. The local State Parole Office of San Bernardino with organizations of mutual purpose will provide information on employment and training opportunities. For information call Anthony Marquez at (909) 806-3516 x2052, anthony.marquez@cdcc.ca.gov or Eddie Rubio at (909) 382-4096, erubio@sbccd.edu or Laura Evans at (909) 806-35@6 x2272, laura.evans@cdcc.ca.gov.

Thursday, September 19 – the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools presents State of Education: Inspiring Innovation from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at the California Theatre of the Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th St., San Bernardino. To register visit: https://sbcss.k12oms.org/168188.

Saturday, September 21 – the Inland Empire Future Leaders presents its 1st Annual Dinner Gala from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at the Mitla Cafe Banquet Hall, 602 N. Mt. Vernon Ave. This event features dinner, live band, DJ and dancing, silent auction and raffles. For sponsorship and ticket information visit iefl.org/gala.

To submit an event or information for Gloria's Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com.