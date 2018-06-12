Tim & Carol Rochford announced as honorary chairs of the Redlands Community Hospital’s 36th annual Golf Classic

Local Advertisement

With only three weeks left to sharpen their game, more than 140 golfers are cleaning their spikes and tuning their swings in anticipation of the 36th annual Redlands Community Hospital Foundation Golf Classic for the Ken Corwin Cup. Local philanthropists Tim & Carol Rochford will serve as this year’s honorary co-chairs on June 21, 2018 at the Redlands Country Club.

The tournament, featuring a four-person scramble format, will once again serve as Redlands Community Hospital’s most highly anticipated fundraising event. This year, the tournament will raise funds from golfer participation, sponsorships and auctions, with proceeds supporting the hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) expansion and renovation project. The tournament will be managed throughout the day by dozens of volunteers from the hospital, the community and Redlands Country Club.

Each year, golfers gather in the clubhouse for an after-tournament awards dinner and live and silent auction. Among items to be auctioned this year are a ride in the Goodyear Blimp, a one-week timeshare at Lake Tahoe, Los Angeles Angels tickets with seats behind home plate, and dinner for 10 at Watercress Vietnam Bistro. Golf equipment and clothing will also be raffled off during the dinner.

“Our Golf Classic is without a doubt the highlight of the hospital’s fundraising year and we are thrilled that Tim & Carol Rochford will be our honorary co-chairs this year,” said George Barich, chairperson of the Redlands Community Hospital Foundation. “Not only does it support our Emergency Department expansion, but it brings together members of the community and representatives of the hospital to enhance the care we provide and ultimately save lives. The funds raised from this year’s Golf Classic will benefit the community for many years to come.”

The tournament, which also will feature lunch on the course, is being organized by the RCH Golf Committee, which is comprised of Larry Curti, Larry James, Stan Weisser, Kathy Meredith, Joyce Waner, Dan Burgess, Tom Kaney, and Phone Nguyen, M.D. Dozens of sponsors have already pledged to support the tournament including Hamilton Construction, Citizens Business Bank, Lockton and the Redlands Community Hospital medical staff.

The Ken Corwin Cup is dedicated to the memory of Kenton W. Corwin, longtime president of the hospital foundation and a prime mover in the tournament’s establishment.

As the tournament approaches, expansion and renovation of the Emergency Department are well under way. Planned is a two-year, five-phase, $22.7 million project designed to increase bed capacity from 21 up to 33 and treatment capacity from 54,000 patient visits annually to 70,000.

Included are development of an eight-bed area where less seriously ill patients are treated; development of a 12-bed pod serving moderately ill patients; five rapid medical evaluation/triage stations; and creation of a 12-bed high-acuity pod with two critical-care rooms, two psychiatric rooms, two isolation rooms, a sexual assault response capability, a chaplain office, and an admitting station. The project will help the hospital accommodate the increase number of patient visits.

Online sponsorships may be made at www.redlandshospital.org/foundation/foundation-special-events/foundation-golf-classic/. For additional information, please contact the Redlands Community Hospital Foundation at FoundationManager@redlandshospital.org or call (909) 335-5540.