Time for Change Foundation founder Kim Carter to be portrayed by Jennifer Hudson in movie directed by Taraji P. Henson

Local Advertisement

Founded in San Bernardino, California in 2002, and expanded into the Bay Area in 2018, Time for Change Foundation’s (TFCF) mission is to empower disenfranchised low-income individuals and families by building leadership through evidence-based programs, and housing to create self-sufficient, and thriving communities.

Academy Award winner Taraji P. Henson will direct Academy Award Winner Jennifer Hudson in ‘Pepcy & Kim,’ a part of Iervolino Entertainment’s star studded anthology project ‘Tell It Like a Woman’. This project is seen by the non-profit as a means to expand on their mission. “If Kim could do it, so can other women,” says Time for Change Foundation Executive Director Vanessa Perez, “Kim Carter’s life story is will inspire women as it speaks to our mantra, ‘we call it home, others call it hope.'”

As told by Variety Magazine, Hudson, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Effie White in 2006’s ‘Dreamgirls,’ will take on the role of both Pepcy and Kim in the piece, which is inspired by Kim Carter, a former addict who rebuilt her life, founded Time for Change Foundation, and has helped over 1,700 homeless women achieve self-sufficiency, while reuniting over 300 children with their mothers.

Andrea Iervolino, who founded the production company, said: ﻿”This trio is a marvelous compliment to the spirited filmmakers and talent banding together for this one-of-a-kind film, and their sincerity in delivering a ‘must see’ segment is simply moving. “We can’t wait to show this film to the world.”

Local Advertisement

Catherine Hardwicke, best known for her directorial efforts ‘Thirteen,’ and ‘Twilight’ has penned the segment—one of seven made by and about women that will make up one film, featuring the likes of Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Margherita Buy, and Marcia Gay Harden.

‘Tell it Like a Woman’ producer Chiara Tilesi—founder of non-profit film production company We Do It Together—added: “‘Tell It Like A Woman’ has been a very long journey, almost six years producing this film, and we couldn’t have asked for a better ending segment in ‘Pepcy & Kim’….”

“I’m still amazed how God could take my pain and use it for my purpose to help so many others,” says TFCF Founder Kim Carter, “It’s a blessing!”