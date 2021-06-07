Time For Change Foundation: We don’t recycle homelessness, we end it

Local Advertisement

Since 2002 Time For Change Foundation (TFCF) has reunited over 300 children with their mothers. Its mission is to empower low-income individuals and families by building leadership through evidence-based programs and housing to create self-sufficiency and thriving communities.

TFCF founder Kim Carter created the foundation to help formerly incarcerated women like herself. Carter’s work and dedication earned her a spot on CNN Heroes where Kim and TFCF were recognized for their outstanding work with women in the community.

TFCF helps build these women up to better their future; the most astounding aspect is the selflessness of the members of TFCF and their staff.

“One of my favorite stories is during our resume building and school time we have a ten-minute break, some of the women went outside during their break where they saw a mother with three kids walking in the rain. The woman was a recovering addict with nowhere to live. The women of TFCF called Kim Carter saying the woman with the children can move in with them, that night TFCF got the woman and her children a hotel to stay in. The next morning the woman and her children woke up to Christmas gifts,” shared Vanessa Perez, Executive Director of TFCF.

Stories like this are what make TFCF stand out. They pride themselves on building women up to help create success for the long term. With no timeline for these women, TFCF ensures they have all the tools to succeed once they graduate from the program.

Coming up this Saturday, June 12, TFCF is hosting the Community Action Fair from 9 a.m-1 p.m at Saint Paul AME Church at 1355 W. 21st St. in San Bernardino. The Community Action Fair is a distribution event for the community, they will be giving away household items, food, covid supplies, $50 gift cards, and $100.

“What I love about TFCF is the women empowerment element,” said Perez. “I love the interaction with our women, there is just something that clicks when women are offered that stability, it wakes something up in them and makes them want to make the necessary changes.”

Like most organizations, TFCF has had to adjust to the changes brought on by COVID-19. They were not able to meet with their members in person but worked to continue to connect with them via online resources. TFCF opened up office hours and provided supplies to members that needed help. In addition to helping current members throughout these difficult times, they helped provide relief for former members that reached out to them.

“We have the success model to end homelessness, we can help people be self-sufficient, we help create a recipe for success, we don’t recycle homelessness we end it,” explained Perez.

TFCF is successful because of the dedication and hard work of their staff and volunteers, with volunteer opportunities opening up they are looking for those wanting to make a difference. For more information visit timeforchangefoundation.org