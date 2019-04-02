Time for Change Foundation’s Annual Awards Gala: “Oh, the Places She’ll Go!”

Local Advertisement

Time for Change Foundation (TFCF) will be celebrating their 17th Annual Awards Gala on April 12, 2019. Since its humble beginnings in 2002, Time for Change Foundation has demonstrated the remarkable ability for ending homelessness for women and their children. What started out as an idea and a 6-bed shelter from its founder Kim Carter, has blossomed into a stellar organization that has created a true pathway for these families to reach self-sufficiency. The agency’s mission is to empower disenfranchised, low income individuals and families by building leadership through evidence-based programs and housing to create self-sufficiency and thriving communities.

Driven by a set of core values this agency and its committed staff constantly innovate, improve, advocate, and exceed many expectations associated with homeless shelters. Their innovation and tenacity have driven them to expand their operations to the Bay Area where they recently opened a new home for women seeking to reunify with their children, called Brighter Futures.

“Stable housing is the core, most essential piece in family reunification,” Vanessa Perez, TFCF’s Director stated, “children need their mothers, and as we provide them with that one missing piece we are giving kids their moms back!”

TFCF ensures that children are able to thrive in school while helping moms with critical, evidence-based supportive services that lead to self-sufficiency. Since its inception, they have assisted over 1,200 homelessness women and children become self-sufficient and have reunited 282 children back with their mothers from foster care. Time for Change Foundation lifts women from their lowest points and takes them to new heights. Their gala, “Oh, the Places She’ll Go!” will highlight the successes of these resilient women and the obstacles they have overcome.

In light of the amazing accomplishments throughout their 17-year history they are celebrating and more importantly acknowledging the many local heroes who make daily contributions to our society. This year’s honorees include: Carlos & Audrey Martinez – Dynamic Duo Award, BLU Educational Foundation – RISE Award Restoring Inclusivity in Systemic Education Award, Johnson Family Child Care – Child Care of the Year Award, Linda Lindsey – Lady of Justice Award, Mayor Deborah Robertson – Public Service Champion, James & Rowena Ramos – Lifetime Legacy Award, Beatriz Solis – Melinda Gates Inspiration Award, Tim Evans – Ramos Family Spirit Of Compassion Award, and Dr. Roger Hadley – Community Health Champion Award.

Time for Change Foundation’s 17th Year Anniversary Gala will take place on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Doubletree Hotel by Hilton in Ontario, CA from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. To support TFCF’s efforts to help homeless women and children become self-sufficient, thriving members of society you can become a sponsor, purchase an ad in the event program book, or purchase a Gala ticket. To purchase tickets for the event or to become a sponsor and increase your business’ visibility in the community, please visit our website www.TimeForChangeFoundation.org or contact Vanessa Perez at (909) 886-2994 or by email at vperez@timeforchangefoundation.org.