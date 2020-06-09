Tony and Gloria Bocanegra celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Local Advertisement

Tony and Gloria Bocanegra are happy to announce their 65th wedding anniversary on June 11, 2020. Pastor Monsignor Gomez performed the marriage celebration at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Redlands on June 11, 1955, where Gloria had received all her sacraments. Gloria is a native of Redlands, and Tony was born and raised in the Westside Mt. Vernon neighborhood of San Bernardino.

They believe their marriage was blessed, and their strong faith has strengthened them during good and hard times. Their four children – Lisa Marie Fabian, Martin Kerry, Anthony Jude and Maria Renee Gianni have blessed them with 5 grandsons and 1 great-granddaughter.

Tony was employed at the San Bernardino Sun Newspaper for 37 years, Mt. View Cemetery and Mortuary in family Service for ten years, and Sinfonia Mexicana for over 22 years. Gloria provided a warm and loving home while employed at San Bernardino County Public Works Agency for 30 years from where she retired.

Tony and Gloria were active in the communities of San Bernardino and Redlands for many years. At Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in San Bernardino, they were honored by Bishop Gilberto Chavez to receive the first appointment as one of two couples in the parish to serve as Extraordinary Ministers.

In 2013, they were honored as “Latino/Latina Couple of The Year” for their contributions and community involvement by the Impact Community Organization in Redlands.

As an artist in her own right and admirer of symphonic music, Gloria became a founding member of Sinfonia Mexicana, presenting concerts that included Mexican symphonic music and other genres. Tony soon after joined Sinfonia, and both served on the board for over 35 years. Moreover, they were instrumental in establishing the Mariachi Youth Academy Music Program, with the vision that youth would have a better chance of academic success by learning to read and play music.

As Tony and Gloria celebrate 65 years of marriage, they continue to inspire others with their commitment to their faith, family, youth and the community.