Torres Campaign launches Distance Learning Challenge for K-12 students

Local Advertisement

Congresswoman Norma J. Torres today launched a Distance Learning Challenge for K-12 students throughout the 35th Congressional District.

The challenge serves to close out the academic school year and reward students for their year-round work and adjustment to distance learning. To enter, parents must submit report cards (and win additional entries for good grades), or various photos of distance learning in action. Participating students will have a chance to win one of many raffle prizes, including Apple AirPods, TVs, Kindle Fire Tablets, and much more.

“COVID-19 has completely transformed life and learning for students in our community,” Rep. Torres said. “We are all inspired by how they’ve adapted to distance learning, and this challenge is an opportunity to recognize their resilience in the midst of this pandemic. Despite this additional challenge to their future potential, these students continue their path to become the next generation of leaders. Their tenacity to stay engaged with their school work over the past few months proves that we are all in good hands.”

Members of the community interested in providing additional raffle prizes to reward student entrants can contact Volunteer@NormaTorres.com.

Local Advertisement

Parents (or students with a signed parental consent) can enter the contest here. Congresswoman Torres’ Distance Learning challenge begins today and runs through Monday, June 1, 2020. Winners will be announced in the month of June.