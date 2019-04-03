Train Days rolls into County museums

Local Advertisement

Calling locomotive lovers of all ages! Train Days is rolling back into the San Bernardino County Museums in Redlands and Apple Valley, April 6 to 14. This popular annual event features intricate, operating model trains, a riding train, and family programming.

At the San Bernardino County Museum in Redlands, the event opens with an “Off the Rails” dance party for families from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Model train layouts will be running throughout the museum and a trackless train will be available for ticketed rides on the weekends. Train clubs participating include the ZoCal Z-scale Group, N-Land Pacific Modular Club, Green River Junction Railroad, and the Orange County N’Gineers who will be leading instructions on module building for visitors. Rail safety education organization Operation Lifesaver will be providing safety information.

At Victor Valley Museum, model train layouts will fill the museum for the weeklong event by returning local train clubs Antelope Valley N’ Scalers and Sun City Train Club. Featured are daily train activities and crafts for families, and a “chugging” photo booth station. A trackless train will be available for ticketed rides on the weekends. Event partners include Mojave National Preserve: Kelso Depot and Route 66 Mother Road Museum both sharing High Desert railroad history and its role within the community, and rail safety education organization Operation Lifesaver.

Train Days and the County Museum’s other exciting events and exhibits reflect the effort by the Board of Supervisors to achieve the Countywide Visionby celebrating arts, culture, and education in the county, creating quality of life for residents and visitors.



The San Bernardino County Museum is at 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands. The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $10 (adult), $8 (military or senior), $7 (student), and $5 (child aged 5 to 12). EBT cardholders are $1. Children under 5 and Museum Association members are admitted free.

The Victor Valley Museum is in Apple Valley at 11873 Apple Valley Road. This branch museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays; admission is $5 (adult), $4 (military or senior), and $2.50 (student or child),

EBT cardholders are $1.Children under 5 and Museum Association members are admitted free.

Train Days is included with museum admission. Parking is free. For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum/. The museum is accessible to persons with disabilities.