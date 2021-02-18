Trapp Elementary 2nd grade student needs your vote in national contest

Local Advertisement

Clemmie Taylor, a second grader at Trapp Elementary School in Rialto, is one of five finalists nationwide in the SC Johnson Professional Happy Hands contest for K-5th grade in which thousands participated. The community is invited to vote for Clemmie and his colorful design that features a playground, hand sanitizer and scattering germs with tagline “Germs can’t hide when you sanitize.”

If Clemmie wins, he will receive a $300 gift card and Trapp Elementary will be awarded $1,000, including up to 1,000 hand sanitizers featuring his design that will be stationed around campus.

“This is awesome; I’m very happy,” Clemmie remarked. “I’m surprised because I’ve never won anything like a $300 gift card.”

The community can vote once daily for Clemmie, up until February 28.

“We are so happy to be a part of making awareness to the great need to wash your hands to keep everyone safe,” said Clemmie’s mom Ms. Thomas.

According to Clemmie’s teacher, Shirley Lee, his design spoke to the concept of the contest, is relatable, and the colorful and playful design appealing to students.

“Clemmie is a great collaborator, he’s enthusiastic about making real world connections,” Lee said. “I think SC Jonhson found a unique way to help promote the importance of hand washing at school; the Happy Hands contest allows a student to use their imagination as well as their creative skills to show the importance of hand washing.”

To cast your vote for Clemmie, please visit https://happyhands.scjp.com/ChooseADesign.