Traveling exhibit at county museum highlights Tuskegee Airmen and Great Western Migration

A new traveling exhibit commemorating Military Family month is on display at the San Bernardino County Museum.

Over Here, Over There: In Times of War and Tuskegee Airmen and the Great Western Migration, 1940-1970, runs through January 15, with special free admission for all active members of the military and their families through November.

Over Here, Over There: In Times of War explores the shared experiences of war, both on the front lines and on the U. S. home front. Military uniforms and equipment from the American Civil War to the start of the Cold War along with civilian personal effects and letters from the same periods of time help illustrate how times of war affect players, both at home and on the front lines. Museum visitors are invited to share their own and family stories about these times of conflict and community.

Tuskegee Airmen and the Great Western Migration, 1940-1970 is a traveling exhibit curated by Bergis Jules at the UCR Library Archives.