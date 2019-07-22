Two SBVC student athletes named ‘Athletes of the Year’ in Foundation Awards

Local Advertisement

The SBVC Foundation recently announced distance runner Michael Ramirez as the Male Athlete of the Year, and women’s soccer player Karen Jacobs as the Female Athlete of the Year.

Ramirez was the fastest Wolverine at the State Championships, as he earned All-American honors by finishing tenth. He has committed to Chico State in the fall, and is the SBVC’s nomination to the PCAC Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Jacobs was the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference’s player of the year in 2018, leading the team on offense with team highs in goals (18) and assists (13). Jacobs has committed to continue her soccer career at Louisiana State University-Alexandria in the fall.

Congratulations to these SBVC Wolverines!

For more information about San Bernardino Valley College, visit valleycollege.edu.