U.S. News & World Report names Loma Linda University Medical Center as Best Hospital in Riverside-San Bernardino metro area

Loma Linda University Medical Center has been ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 hospital in the Riverside and San Bernardino metro area for 2021-2022.

The Medical Center was also nationally ranked in gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery and was recognized as “High Performing” in 18 other areas.

“We are honored and grateful for this distinction, which is a true testament to each of our employees’ commitment and delivery of exceptional care to patients throughout our region,” said Kerry Heinrich, CEO of Loma Linda University Health Hospitals.

Released July 27, the annual rankings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to seek care for challenging health conditions or common elective procedures. The “High Performing” rating recognizes care as significantly better than the national average, measured by factors such as patient outcomes.

Seven of the Medical Center’s adult specialties were recognized as “High Performing,” including cancer, diabetes and endocrinology, geriatrics, neurology and neurosurgery, pulmonology and lung surgery, orthopaedics, and urology.

Eleven procedures and conditions treated were also ranked “High Performing,” including aortic valve surgery, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, knee replacement, kidney failure, pneumonia, and stroke.

Additionally, Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta earned High Performing marks in four areas — treatment of COPD, heart failure, kidney failure and pneumonia.

In June, Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital was named by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Children’s Hospital in cardiology and heart surgery for 2021-2022.

For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. Fewer than a third of all hospitals received any high-performing rating, and only 11 earned this rating in all procedures and conditions. The state and metro area rankings recognize hospitals that received high-performing ratings across multiple areas of care.

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

More information on services available at Loma Linda University Health are available online at lluh.org.