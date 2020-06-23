Uncertainty about the upcoming college academic year and what it means for recent high school graduates

Local Advertisement

An opinion written by Kenny Hua, Rialto High School Class of 2020 Valedictorian.

As many aspects of society have adapted to operate amid the coronavirus pandemic, colleges and universities are faced with difficult decisions concerning what the next school year will look like. Some schools, like the University of California, have proposed a mixture of in-class, remote, and hybrid learning settings. President Tessier-Lavigne of Stanford University stated that the school plans to host half of the undergraduate student body on campus each quarter. Many other schools have yet to announce their plans as developments with the coronavirus are rapidly progressing.

Many students have begun considering taking a gap year in fear that starting college on time would mean sacrificing the “full freshman experience.” A poll conducted by the Art & Science Group, a consulting firm for higher education institutions, found that 35% of high school seniors in March were planning on taking a gap year. For Jennifer Jimenez, Rialto High School class of 2019, having most students living on campus is a major contributor to a rich social scene. Jimenez, just finishing her first year at Yale University, found that “being on campus was an integral part of [her] experience.” Jimenez claims that she wouldn’t have “connected as much with [her friends] if not for the on-campus experience.” The fact that choosing to start school in the fall may mean trading off a thriving social scene is deterring for many prospective college freshmen.

Although it seems like a gap year would save prospective freshmen from sacrificing a memorable first year at college, Rialto High School class of 2020 graduates are eager to start college in the fall. Dana Galicia, who will be attending San Bernardino Valley College, said that “attending college as a first-generation student definitely means a lot.” Galicia is excited to start in the fall as a token of all her hard work. “It is very important to me that I attend and graduate from college because ultimately, I know that I’ll make [my parents, grandparents], and myself proud,” Galicia said.

Eric Arredondo, a prospective freshman at the University of California, San Diego, is ready to step foot on campus as soon as possible. Arredondo hopes to pursue a career in the medical field and sees college as a necessary step to achieve his goals. Although Arredondo has considered taking a gap year, he ultimately decided to make a seamless transition to college. “I know myself well and know that if I were to take a year off of studying, I would be less motivated to go to college and pursue higher education. I would rather take the best my school can offer and make the best of it in any way possible,” said Arredondo.

Many prospective freshmen across the nation have made their final decisions to take a gap year before resuming their academic careers. Recent high school graduates in Rialto, however, are eager to begin college in the fall and their enthusiasm is indicative of their motivation and persistence.

