Uninsured Inland Empire Residents Receive 24/7 Access to COVID-19 Medical Advice

Local Advertisement

Uninsured Inland Empire residents now have access to medical advice 24/7 through the Inland Empire COVID-19 Medline, thanks to a collaboration between Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), 211 Riverside and San Bernardino County, Riverside and San Bernardino County Public Health, and Carenet Health.

This free resource is accessible to uninsured residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who call 211’s social service line with COVID-19 related health questions. In addition to community resources, 211 can route callers to a health professional, staffed by Carenet Health.

In weeks prior, COVID-19 medical advice was offered to uninsured Inland Empire Residents through 211 on a limited basis. Inland Empire COVID-19 Medline was created to expand upon the original service and to provide a sustainable source of care for the Inland Empire’s uninsured population during this pandemic.

“Regardless of insurance status, residents need access to trusted medical advice so appropriate measures can be taken when they or their family are ill,” said Takashi Wada, IEHP vice president of population health.

Local Advertisement

While the Inland Empire COVID-19 Medline is for residents who do not have insurance, residents with health insurance are encouraged to contact their insurance nurse advice line with health questions and for resources in their network.

To support uninsured Inland Empire residents through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the line will remain operational through the pandemic.

“Community health is one of IEHP’s largest priorities,” said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. “Supporting those most vulnerable during this time is a critical element to ensure the health and wellness of our community, as well as the health of the Members we serve.”