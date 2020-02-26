University of Redlands among Peace Corps’ 2020 top volunteer-producing schools

Local Advertisement

Peace Corps announced today that University of Redlands ranked No. 7 among small schools on the agency’s list of top volunteer-producing colleges and universities in 2020. This is the third year in a row that University of Redlands has been among the top 10 small schools, and this year, it was the only California school to rank in the small category.There are 12 University of Redlands alumni currently volunteering in countries around the world.

“These schools are institutions that emphasize being global citizens and service-minded students,” said Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen. “I am excited to know the graduates coming from Peace Corps’ Top Colleges are using their skills to make a positive impact on their communities at home and abroad.”

Since the agency’s founding in 1961, more than 290 alumni from University of Redlands have served abroad as Peace Corps volunteers. In 2019 California ranked No. 1 among states with the highest number of volunteers.

Cassidy Cramton is a University of Redlands alumna currently serving in Ukraine.

Local Advertisement

“The experiences I gained as a business administration major and political science minor at the University of Redlands prepared me for my service in the Peace Corps through the coursework and real-world experiences that I had as a student in both of those programs,” Cramton said. “University of Redlands significantly contributed to my passion for service, ability to solve complicated problems, and willingness to think outside the box—all skills that I now share with the local community in Western Ukraine.

“The University of Redlands embraces a culture of service for undergraduates, so the fact that students carry on after graduation with the Peace Corps is a natural partnership,” said Tony Mueller, director of community service learning at University of Redlands. “We’ve had a strong connection to the Peace Corps for many years, including two national directors, but the idea that service here or abroad is a natural step after graduation speaks highly to the character of our graduates.’

The Peace Corps ranks its top volunteer-producing colleges and universities annually according to the size of the student body. View the complete 2020 rankings of the top 25 schools in each category here.