University of Redlands designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution

Local Advertisement

The U.S. Department of Education has designated the University of Redlands as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), recognizing the institution’s ongoing commitment to serving Hispanic/Latinx Americans among the University’s student populations.

“The HSI designation is a validation of the tremendous growth we’ve seen in Hispanic student enrollment at the University over the past decade,” said U of R Vice President for Finance Kevin Dyerly. “But, more importantly, the designation affords us the opportunity to seek resources to support and enhance the educational experience of our Latinx students for years to come, both inside and out of the classroom.”

The University will now be eligible to seek U.S. Department of Education grants to expand educational opportunities for Hispanic students; help increase the number of Hispanic students attaining degrees in the STEM fields; and expand educational opportunities for Hispanic students earning postsecondary degrees.

“I have the benefit of being a graduate of a Historically Black College/University, and I understand the importance of not just identity, but, more importantly, the ways in which that shapes young people, what they think about, where they will attend school, and what they will do,” said Senior Diversity and Inclusion Officer Christopher Jones. “This dovetails with the future of the University and its growth—not just in terms of the number of students, but also the students we bring in and the quality of the faculty we recruit. We may have even greater increases in the number of folks who identify as Latinx. But I hope we also have growth in terms of other people of color, who see this as a place that is open to and welcoming of other communities.”

Local Advertisement

Belinda Sandoval Zazueta, associate vice president of admissions at the University of Redlands, said that becoming an HSI acknowledges and cements a commitment to enhance the work to support our Hispanic/Latinx students and their families. “As a first-generation college student and Latina, I am personally committed to this work, and I am excited at the opportunities that might be available to us and to our students as a Hispanic Serving Institution.”

The U.S. Department of Education currently recognizes about 400 institutions as HSIs.

To learn more about diversity, equity, and inclusion at the University of Redlands, visit Redlands.edu/racialequityresources.