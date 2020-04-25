University of Redlands donates over 10,000 pounds of food to Family Service Association of Redlands, Inland Harvest

Local Advertisement

The University of Redlands, leading local efforts to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, organized the donation of nearly 10,000 pounds of non-perishable food to Family Services Association of Redlands. The food, which was delivered Thursday, April 23 to replenish stocks that have been depleted due to the growing need to combat hunger within the region.

“We have always been committed to working hand-in-hand with our local community,” said University of Redlands President Ralph W. Kuncl. “Given the pressing needs caused by the pandemic, there is no better time than now to lend support to our longtime partner Family Service Association of Redlands, whose sole goal is to provide basic services to families who might otherwise go without.”

The donated food was part of the University’s disaster preparedness food storage and includes canned fruits, oatmeal, and pasta.

“Community support was vital before the COVID-19 pandemic, but now during these unprecedented times, it is absolutely necessary,” stated Jill Prendergast, fund development manager, Family Service Association of Redlands. “This donation will allow us to put food on the table for those who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis and those who are food insecure in general.”

The University of Redlands also donated food to Inland Harvest, a Redlands-based organization that feeds hungry people by transporting donated surplus food to established nonprofit feeding programs in the Inland Empire. About 3,000 pounds of food — 80 boxes of protein bars and 480 cans of food — will be distributed to the homeless and families in need throughout San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

These food donations are some of several ways the University of Redlands is helping the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other efforts include partnering with Loma Linda University Medical Center to offer walk-in medical services for the homeless on the main Redlands campus three times per week during the California “stay at home” period when many shelters that previously offered homeless services have closed.

In addition, the University’s athletic training staff donated personal protection equipment from their existing supplies to Redlands Community Hospital.