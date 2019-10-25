University of Redlands names first Senior Diversity and Inclusion Officer

Local Advertisement

The University of Redlands, a premier private liberal arts and professional university in California, has appointed Christopher Leon Jones, Jr. as the institution’s first Senior Diversity and Inclusion Officer (SDIO) charged to drive change across the University.

Jones will assume the SDIO role on Feb. 1, 2020, and is excited for the new challenge. “A foundation of important work has been laid by the efforts of many members of the University community,” he says. “I look forward to joining my expertise and leadership with the contributions of the University community to create the type of inclusive excellence that is a model for institutions around the country.”

University of Redlands President Ralph Kuncl says Jones — an experienced higher education professional, honored U.S. Air Force veteran, and lawyer — brings a “wealth of valuable experience and excellent administrative skills. He will be an engaged and visionary leader of our University-wide efforts toward greater inclusiveness and diversity.”

A graduate of the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business and the Howard University School of Law, Jones comes to Redlands from Case Western Reserve University. There he served as assistant vice president and director of diversity and inclusion, responsible for developing and implementing policies and procedures to maintain a campus environment that is equitable, inclusive, pluralistic, and respectful.

Before serving at Case Western, Jones worked as director of equal opportunity at Wayne State University and served as deputy executive director of the Hawaiì Civil Rights Commission.

He also served in the U.S. Air Force and received an honorable discharge in the rank of captain with military honors.