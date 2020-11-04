Unofficial 2020 General Election results

Senate District 31: Pete Aguilar 63.2%
Senate District 23: Abigail Medina 51.2%
Assembly Dist. 40: James C. Ramos 60.3%
Assembly Dist. 47: Eloise Gómez Reyes 69.9%
CJUSD Board of Education: Patt Haro, Frank Ibarra, Bertha Arreguin
RUSD Board of Education: Nancy G. O’Kelley, Joe Martinez, Stephanie Lewis
SBCUSD Board of Education: Gwen Rodgers, Dr. Margaret Hill, Scott Wyatt, Heather Johnson
SB County Supervisor District 5: Joe Baca Jr.
Colton City Council: Ken Koperski, John Echevarria, Isaac Suchil
Rialto Mayor: Deborah Robertson
Rialto City Council: Rafael Trujillo, Andy Carrizales
San Bernardino City Council Ward 5: Ben Reynoso
San Bernardino City Council Ward 7: Damon Alexander
SB Municipal Water District: June Hayes, Gil Botello
County of San Bernardino Measure J: No
County of San Bernardino Measure K: Yes
City of San Bernardino Measure S: Yes
State Ballot Measures
- 14 Bonds to Continue Stem Cell Research Yes
- 15 Property Tax to Fund Schools, Government Services No
- 16 Affirmative Action in Government Decisions No
- 17 Restores Right to Vote After Prison Term Yes
- 18 17-year-old Primary Voting Rights No
- 19 Changes Certain Property Tax Rules Yes
- 20 Parole Restrictions for Certain Offenses No
- 21 Expands Governments’ Authority to Rent Control No
- 22 App-Based Drivers and Employee Benefits Yes
- 23 State Requirements for Kidney Dialysis Clinics No
- 24 Amends Consumer Privacy Laws Yes
- 25 Eliminates Money Bail System No