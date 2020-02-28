Upland High School to host County History Day on March 7

Local Advertisement

On March 7, Upland High School will be the new site for this year’s 30th annual San Bernardino County History Day competition, which features more than 220 projects from more than 350 participating students.

Twelve school districts will participate in the competition, which has three divisions: Elementary (Grades 4-5), Junior (Grades 6-8) and Senior (Grades 9-12). This year’s theme is “Breaking Barriers In History.” The students’ work is judged by historians, educators and other professionals in related fields.

The Elementary Division only has one category of competition – posters. The Junior and Senior divisions compete in the following categories: exhibit, documentary, performance, website and research paper.

Participating school districts for this year’s event include: Adelanto; Barstow; Central; Chaffey; Cucamonga; Fontana; Hesperia; Redlands; San Bernardino City Unified; Snowline; Upland; and Victor Valley Union.

The awards ceremony for the county competition is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. on March 7 at Upland High, located at 565 W. 11th St. in Upland. Champions of the respective divisions advance to the California History Day event on May 8-10 in Rocklin.

The event is sponsored by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools’ Innovation and Engagement office.