Uplift San Bernardino inspiring city’s future

Since its inception in 2019, Uplift San Bernardino has been busy building a new generation of successful adults committed to growing roots in San Bernardino.

It’s estimated that about 1,000 adults, young adults and youth benefit from Uplift’s partner social service and resource programs every year; and the organization is committed to growing that number.

“At Uplift we amplify existing programs that our partners are already operating. Our framework for change includes over 50 partners that provide our clients with future ready career pathways, post-secondary success, support for entrepreneurs, housing opportunities, retaining talent and hiring local, safe neighborhoods, internships and financial literacy resources,” said Uplift San Bernardino Director Karen Suarez.

As few people may argue that there’s a lack of opportunity, Uplift is confident the city’s educational opportunities, job market, resources and housing has the framework to continue building another generation of successful adults.

“I want our community to know that there’s an ecosystem of adults here at Uplift that want to create a future for them. Many of our students in the city want to stay in San Bernardino and build roots here. As a college graduate, there are lots of opportunities in our city; every opportunity I’ve ever had came from this region. Today, I’m finding jobs of all levels here…jobs that require degrees, jobs that don’t,” continued Suarez.

The organization, which partners with San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) and the Making Hope Happen Foundation, has a goal of becoming a hub for high school graduates in landing sustainable work-based learning opportunities and jobs.

“We’ve partnered with SBCUSD to host a number of job fairs for students who are needing to work to help make ends meet at home, but what’s awesome about the collaborative job fairs is that we also open them up to the parents as well. Although we focus a lot on young adults, we support all populations in the community – and if you can’t find the information you’re looking for online, pick up the phone and call us at (909) 381-1294,” Suarez said.

“I want our community to remember, when you work, live and spend money in your local community, you’re contributing to the local economy in our city,” concluded Suarez.

Visit upliftsb.org, to learn about how they can help you thrive in San Bernardino.