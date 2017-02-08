Whether you’re a year-round romantic or a one-day lover we all know that even the most deep-hearted profound love can use a little spark.

With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, and falling mid-week this year, plans for a candlelit dinner can be accompanied by a few other celebrations days after and with no repercussions from late planning.

Here is a compilation of a few local spots offering romantic opportunities that will surely keep your sweetie stuck in love — no matter what day.

For the first time, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is being illuminated with red, white, and pink lights for a month-long opportunity to celebrate love with its newest experience, Festa dell’Amore.

From lavish overnight stay packages, personal romance concierges to candlelit dinners with serenades, the ‘festival of love’ encompasses romance at its best, said Stan Kantowski, vice president and general manager of the hotel.

“Presidents, Hollywood stars have been married and spent their honeymoons here. We have that history of love and romance at The Mission Inn and we wanted to offer ways couples can take the time to celebrate each other,” he said. “If you’ve been married for 50 years or planning to get married, there’s something here for everyone to just enjoy being in love.”

Among the unique offerings to celebrate traditions of love and to make new ones are taking a stroll down “Lovers Lane” which is lit with red, pink and white lights, hearts and swans; becoming part of history with a traditional “Kiss Under the Arch” under the iconic Campanario; taking a photo in front of the romantic flower wall which is almost 8-feet-tall in the lobby; a historic Romance Tour highlighting the historic weddings, honeymoons, and special moments held on the property throughout the years by former guests as former Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, film legends Judy Garland and Bette Davis, and among others.

For those wanting to make the perfect love connection: special prix-fixe menus with themed dessert options including Love is Sharing—desserts for two, Love is Decadent—a chocolate soufflé, and Love is Exotic—a passion fruit dessert will be available, along with special menus at all of the hotel’s restaurants; overnight suite packages with a rose petal turndown service, couples massage at Kelly’s Day spa and sweets and champagne to close out the evening.

Want a chance to win the ultimate lovers package? In honor of a century of ‘timeless romance, the hotel is holding a contest on its social media outlets.

One lucky in love couple will win:

-Overnight accommodations for two in the Alhambra suite where the Reagans spent their wedding night in 1952

-Breakfast for two

-Rose petal turn-down service with chocolate dipped strawberries and house champagne

To enter, share your #TimelessRomance stories/memories and photos made at the Mission Inn on their Facebook Wall/on this post and Instagram using the hashtag #TimelessRomance.

Enter each photo, story and memory as a separate post for more chances to win. Contest closes Tuesday Feb. 28th at 10am. Winning post will be announced March 1st.

To learn more about the Fest dell’Amore, visit www.missioninn.com or call 800-843-7755.

Looking for more opportunities to fuel the flames of love?

Here are a few other ideas to keep in mind:

•Netflix and Chill (at home)

•Catch a flick at the drive-in Rubidoux or Riverside

•St. Valentine’s dinner and dance at Riley’s Farm Feb. 11 and 14 with a candle-lit dinner in the Hawks Head Public House.

Information: rileysfarm.com

•Signature Sweetheart Rides at Sunshine and Daydreams Horseback Riding

Ride horses through bamboo tunnels and arrive at a romantic plateau overlooking the Santa Ana riverbed and the San Bernardino mountains. Ride includes 1 hour riding time, 30 minute break above riverbed, Martinelli’s, See’s chocolate and vase of roses.

Information: 909-645-1270 or www.sunshineanddaydream.com/sweetheart-rides