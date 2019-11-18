Veterans Day celebration a tradition at La Placita Park in San Bernardino

Local Advertisement

On Sunday, November 10th, the Suavesitos So. Cal. Car Club hosted the 2019 Veterans Day Celebration at La Plaza Park in San Bernardino. The event included a car show, a music DJ, a live band, singing, Ballet Folklorico, several performances, and a visit from a Marilyn Monroe Impersonator.

During the opening ceremony a Presentation of Colors was conducted by the Arroyo Valley High School Color Guard. The National Anthem was played by the Arroyo Valley High School Band and sung by Raul Adame. The Pledge of Allegiance was presented by Ruben Gutierrez, Car Club Vice President. The invocation was made by USAF Veteran Fernando Gaytan.

A special recognition was given to Daniel “Danny” Flores who was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In 1993, Danny and his wife Angelina co-founded the “Salute to the Route” Organization and the “Salute to Veterans Day” event held annually at the La Plaza Park. Danny passed away in 2017.

Photo Ricardo Tomboc: Jizzelle Rosas, current National Junior Miss Route 66 (San Bernardino Chapter), made an appearance at the celebration and mingled with those in attendance.

San Bernardino Councilmember Bessine Richards addressed the attendees during the opening ceremony, and former San Bernardino City Mayor Dr. Judith Valles was the keynote speaker for the event.

Veterans were treated to a continental breakfast courtesy of the 1st Valley Credit Union. Amapola Rico Taco provided a free lunch for the veterans, which was served by the employees from 1st. Valley Credit Union.

During the late afternoon, dancing music was provided by the DJ. Several people danced to the music including Mark Ybarra who was seen dancing with three ladies Miss Mya Edwards, Tatiana Haynes and her mother Theresa Haynes, all from the San Bernardino area.

Army Veteran Phillip Miller from San Bernardino was deployed to both Korea and Europe serving from 1958 to 1964. Mr. Miller attends many of the San Bernardino Area Veteran's events displaying his Military issue Jeep!