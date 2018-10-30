Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Wall of Freedom

Local Advertisement

The Veterans Wall of Freedom Organization and the Foundation of Grand Terrace are proud to announce that the Veterans Day Celebration at the Veterans Wall of Freedom will take place on Sunday, November 11, at 3:00 p.m. in the Veterans Freedom, 21950 Pico Street, in Grand Terrace, California.

The Veterans Day Celebration will salute veterans who have served or are serving in the United States military. It will also be a celebration of the freedoms we enjoy today because of the service and sacrifice of these veterans.

Don Larkin, Major (Retired) United States Army Reserve and Chair of the Veterans Wall of Freedom, will be the keynote speaker. He will be speaking about how the freedoms we enjoy today are because of the service and sacrifice of veterans and how the Veterans Wall of Freedom honors these veterans.

The Veterans Wall of Freedom was dedicated on Veterans Day 2016. The monument spells out the word FREEDOM in six-foot block letters with over 1600 granite plaque spaces for veterans covering the front of the letters. Thirteen stripes, seven in subdued red and six in white, lead to the monument.

Local Advertisement

At this ceremony, the last planned major improvements to the monument – two informational columns and a POW/MIA table and chair – will be dedicated.

The City of Grand Terrace, as part of its Fabulous 40th Anniversary celebration, are planning special events that will be held in conjunction with the Veterans Day Celebration. Starting at 11:30 a.m., there will food trucks offering a variety of different foods and other activities. At 5:30 p.m., a patriotic laser show is planned. For more information on the City’s activities, please call 909-824-6621.

Veterans and their families will have an opportunity to reserve a plaque on the Veterans Wall of Freedom as a long-lasting honor of the veteran’s service to our country both before and after the ceremony. All veterans of the United States military are eligible for a plaque.

For more information on the Veterans Day Celebration and the Veterans Wall of Freedom, please visit veteranswalloffreedom.org.