Virtual forum to discuss controversy over Oxbow Project’s concrete hill in north end San Bernardino

Local Advertisement

Since a fire blazed through a Redlands Amazon distribution center on June 5, 2020, a mysterious pile of concrete has been unloaded at the very top of Palm Avenue, in the north end of San Bernardino.

Since summer 2020, Verdemont residents reported trucks unloading huge piles of concrete at a lot owned by Oxbow.

“Since the Amazon building burned down this past summer, Oxbow has made over 1,000 trips, constantly traveling up and down Palm Avenue with piles of concrete,” said San Bernardino Councilman-elect Ben Reynoso.

Although Oxbow obtained the proper permits, many constituents are outraged that the proposed residential development is now housing unprocessed concrete.

Local Advertisement

“There are so many environmental impacts this concrete brings to the community. There’s no way this humongous pile of concrete does not contaminate the air. My main concern is debris being inhaled, as these concrete contaminants cannot be good for the body, or those suffering from asthma, and those suffering from coronavirus,” continued Reynoso.

At one point, tarps were placed on the giant pile of concrete to mitigate the spread of concrete dust, but the Santa Ana winds shredded the tarp and caused concrete debris to cover residents’ vehicles, windows of their homes and more.

“Residents below my neighborhood have complained of the concrete dust pelting their cars. I’m outraged that they’ve (developer) used this land as a dumping ground,” said Verdemont resident Frances Young, whose property is within 1,000 feet of the project site. “I’m also very unhappy with all of the warehouse development in the area and proposed truck stop.”

Aside from the project being a complete eyesore that entails potential respiratory risks, Reynoso says its vital for constituents and all community members to speak out at the virtual forum on Thursday, December 17.

“Our community was blindsided, as this project was approved 10-plus years ago. People in this pocket ended up in what is almost like a debris dump. We have immediate health concerns,” said Reynoso. “I understand a virtual forum isn’t always the easiest format, but I want community members to ask Oxbow serious questions and match their comments to the moves I’m making.”

“They have to move that concrete. It’s always going to be people over profit,” concluded Reynoso.

Concerned residents can leave a public comment by calling 909-665-2722 by 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, and leave up to a 3-minute message expressing concerns. The virtual forum will be broadcast live on Thursday, December 17 at 5:30 PM on both Warner and Charter channel 3; and online at http://sanbernardinocityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Board/1081-Public-Scoping-Meeting