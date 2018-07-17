Wahoo’s Fish Taco arrives at Ontario International Airport

Local Advertisement

Passengers at Ontario International Airport (ONT) have another mouth-watering dining option with the opening of Wahoo’s Fish Taco in Terminal 4. The California-born restaurant brings an Asian-Brazilian twist to the traditional taco concept and offers a wide-ranging menu with dishes made-to-order with fresh ingredients.

“Wahoo’s has delighted consumers in Southern California for 30 years and we couldn’t be happier to bring the wildly popular brand to Ontario in the ongoing transformation of our dining concessions,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).

“As the brand’s founders proudly say, their menu and bold, fresh flavors come from ‘growing up in Brazil, surfing in Baja and working in [their] family’s Chinese restaurant.’ Wahoo’s international heritage is an ideal fit for Southern California’s newest international airport gateway.”

Perhaps best known for its namesake fish tacos, Wahoo’s serves a variety of burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas, rice bowls, salads and nachos, including a selection of breakfast burritos and tacos.

The redevelopment of ONT’s food and beverage concessions is being undertaken in collaboration with Delaware North, one of the largest privately held hospitality and food service companies in the world, which is investing $6 million over 18 months to rebrand and refurbish the airport’s dining facilities.

“Our main goal is to bring a taste of the region to travellers that are passing through the airport,” said Kevin Kelly, president of Delaware North’s travel business. “Wahoo’s has made a name for itself in Southern California and around the world with its eclectic menu offerings, fresh ingredients and laid back atmosphere, so we’re thrilled to add it to our dining options at ONT.”

Founded in Costa Mesa, Calif., in 1988 by brothers Eduardo “Ed” Lee, Renato “Mingo” Lee and Wing Lam, Wahoo’s Fish Taco has expanded to more than 60 restaurants in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Tokyo.

Wahoo’s Fish Taco joins other widely known and successful brands at ONT including Wolfgang Puck’s WPizza (Terminal 2), Einstein Bros bagels (Terminal 4) and Rock & Brews (Terminal 4) which opened earlier this year