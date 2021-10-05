Walk like MADD raises awareness of impaired driving, remembers victims

Local Advertisement

On Saturday, Oct. 9, Inland Empire Walk Like MADD hosted by the City of Rialto in support of the Myles Edward Scott Act will be held at Joe Sampson Park at 7 am.

The organization, which has helped save the lives of over 400,000 victims to drunk and drugged driving, says it’s imperative to bring the community together for a cause that hits close to home in the city and hopes participants leave inspired to help put an end to impaired driving.

“According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, fatal alcohol-related crashes were up nine percent in 2020 compared to 2019, even as vehicle miles traveled fell by 13 percent. This statistic highlights the sense of urgency for individuals and communities alike to work toward solutions to address these preventable, alcohol-related deaths,” said Patricia Rillera, California State Executive Director.

At the walk, participants will honor victims fallen to these senseless crimes and remember children…like Rialto Mayor Pro Tem Ed Scott’s son Miles Edward Scott, who lost his life due to impaired driving in 2014.

“Walk like MADD is unlike any other walk in that it provides both support for victims/victim survivors of impaired driving crashes and solutions. It provides a compassionate space for communities to remember those killed or injured by alcohol-related crashes, inspire change and ask people to commit to helping solve a solvable problem,” concluded Rillera.

Scheduled to attend the community walk are the city’s fire and police departments, city council members, a district attorney, and an army of community members filled with empowerment to put an end to drunk and drugged driving. To register, visit www.walklikemadd.org.