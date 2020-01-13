Walk to raise awareness on human trafficking

Local Advertisement

The San Bernardino County Coalition Against Sexual Exploitation (CASE) will draw attention to the crime of commercial sexual exploitation and trafficking one step at a time. The coalition will host its 2020 Human Trafficking Awareness Walk on Jan. 25 in San Bernardino. Registration for the annual event, now in its tenth year, will begin at 8 a.m. at the Children’s Network office at 825 E. Hospitality Ln. in San Bernardino. There will be speakers at the event at 9 a.m. Walkers will leave the Children’s Network office at 10 a.m. and head east towards Tippecanoe and back around to the starting point. Participants can preregister for the free event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10th-annual-case-human-trafficking-awareness-walk-tickets-79199653295?fbclid=IwAR2g-r2Tl9-qGVwg6lhtOGRvt4uubPaCEhEBvtflDx0Jwhm-b3EGZ2IKTgI

“Human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children are often thought of as only occurring in foreign countries, but it happens here and we’re all responsible for educating ourselves and others about the realities of trafficking in our own neighborhoods and communities,” said CASE Coordinator, Angel Magallanes. “Commercial sexual exploitation affects children in all parts of our county– all children are vulnerable.”

The San Bernardino County Coalition Against Sexual Exploitation formed in 2009 to address commercial sexual exploitation of children in the county. It’s a collaborative effort among child-serving county departments, service agencies and community members.

Quarterly CASE outreach & education meetings are the second Tuesday of the month. For locations or more information, contact Angel Magallanes at (909) 383-9677 or email her at angel.magallanes@hss.sbcounty.gov.

“We look forward to the community coming together and joining us in creating awareness of this important issue that impacts our community,” said Magallanes. “With each step of the walk, we take a step toward ending human trafficking and modern day slavery.”

The San Bernardino County Coalition Against Sexual Exploitation is helping the community achieve the Countywide Vision by promoting the protection of children and promoting public safety and health. Information on the Countywide Vision can be found at www.sbcounty.gov/vision.