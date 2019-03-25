Water Conservation Landscaping topic of Youth Leadership program

Local Advertisement

Last Saturday, Mar. 23, selected student members of the City of Colton’s Youth Leadership Program were part of a discussion session on water conservation landscaping presented by city Water Conservation Specialist, Rob Waner. After an introductory presentation of “water facts” with regard to the City of Colton Water Department, students were treated to some valuable examples of landscaping strategies that included the use of drought tolerant plants.

“Water conservation is a way of life,” stressed Waner as he enthusiastically explained how this philosophy can be applied to plants in general, and landscaping in particular, both indoors and outdoors. “Currently we are not in an official drought, but we must develop habits that conserve our valuable water resources” Waner added. “Thoughtful landscaping can help us achieve that goal.”

All of the students in attendance at the workshop received a live succulent plant followed by a discussion on its application and continued care. “This is a great learning experience,” says Colton High 11th grade student Breanna Garcia.

“Every time we have a workshop session, students learn important concepts about municipal functions and issues,” explains Dr. G, founder and Director of the Colton Youth Leadership program. “This presentation was a very good example of that benefit,“ he added. “Mr. Rob Waner was great with the students, and provided them with valuable practical information.”

Founded in 2016, Dr. G established the Youth Leadership Program to provide an opportunity for high school students to learn about municipal operations, community life, and meaningful community volunteer work. Each month the program features guest speakers from city staff who offer informative presentations about their respective departments or position within the city. The next Youth Leadership Workshop session is planned for April 6, and will feature Colton City Manager Bill Smith.

The City of Colton, City Council, members of the staff, and student participants are to be congratulated for the support and success of this program.

In 2018, the program was nominated for the prestigious Putnam Award for engaging youth in city government, sponsored by the League of California Cities. For more information about the Youth Leadership Program, contact Council Member Dr. G, by email LSG85@AOL.COM of by cell phone 909-213-3730.

Written by Dr. G.