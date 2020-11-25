Weekly Rialto farmers market promotes health

Local Advertisement

Every Wednesday, the city hosts a Rialto Certified Farmers Market, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 290 West Rialto Avenue.

Healthy Rialto, a program within the city, strives to improve the quality of living for its community and beyond.

“As part of our Healthy Rialto Program, the city hosts a weekly farmers market which provides an opportunity for the city’s residents to pick up fresh produce and take advantage of other opportunities that may benefit their health,” said City Clerk Barbara McGee.

Along with 15 vendors featuring fresh fruits and vegetables, vegetarian food items, tamales, teriyaki chicken bowls, fresh salsa and hummus, the program has recently offered flu shots to all attendees and has a big plan in the near future.

“On October 28, we held a “Say Boo to the Flu” event at our farmers market and we provided flu shots to over 300 people, including city employees and residents. Our city is currently having discussions with the county to offer COVID-19 testing at our farmers market, beginning in December,” continued McGee.

One special component to the farmers market is its Market Match Program, which provides an opportunity for low-income families to purchase more fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Our Market Match Program assists families in eating healthier. This specific program accepts EBT, so for example a family can use their EBT to purchase $10 worth of coins from us to purchase items from the fruit and vegetable vendors and then the city will match their purchase giving them an additional $10 to buy fruits and veggies,” said Healthy Rialto Coordinator Cristian Gutierrez.

The farmers market is certified through the county and compliant with all COVID-19 regulations; social distancing and masks are required, or provided if needed.

Rain or shine, the market is operating every Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.yourrialto.com/farmers-market/