West Valley Water District Board makes holiday toy donation to Children’s Fund

Local Advertisement

The West Valley Water District Board of Directors made a holiday toy donation to the Children’s Fund. The Board recognized the efforts of the Children’s Fund which serves the most vulnerable children in our society and partnered in spreading holiday cheer.

The Children’s Fund was founded in 1986 as a non-profit component to Children’s Network of San Bernardino County. The organization serves children who are brought “in the system” and are in most need of support.

During the presentation, Board President Dr. Michael Taylor said, “It is great to see our employees join together to make sure all children are given an opportunity to celebrate the holidays this season.”



Board Vice President Kyle Crowther added, “Children’s Fund continues to be a leading nonprofit organization in our region that goes directly to assist those in most need. We are proud to partner with them in their efforts and donate more than 300 gifts.”



Local Advertisement

Cid Pinedo, CEO of Children’s Fund, attended the presentation and accepted the donation. Pinedo stated, “On behalf of Children’s Fund, I would like to thank West Valley Water District and its Board of Directors for going above and beyond to making this a memorable holiday season for the children we serve throughout the region.”