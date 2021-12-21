What does Christmas mean to you?

Local Advertisement

Christmas is celebrated by more than two billion people, in over 160 countries across the globe.

For this group of friends, one special couple, Larry Perez and Adrianna Lopez, set to wed in October 2022 – are the glue that ties everyone together.

While all are natives to the Inland Empire, the group of 9 have similar, but yet very different ideations of what the Christmas holiday means to them.

From December 17 to 19, the friends spent time together in a small town called Green Valley Lake (located between Running Springs and Big Bear), and a handful of them briefly shared what Christmas means to them.

“Christmas means family time to me. It’s a time when everyone comes together under one house to share laughs, memories, and stories. To me, spending quality time is the greatest gift,” said Larry Perez.

“Christmas to me means a time to express my love and gratitude to the people closest to me. It’s a time to take a step back from my busy life and take a moment to connect with my family and friends. Christmas can also bring a feeling of sadness to people who are going through tough times, so always remember to be kind. Merry Christmas,” said Adrianna Lopez.

“Christmas means a lot to me, I take this as a very special time during the year where you can just smother your loved ones with love…and presents. It’s a time to see old friends at your local pub and just feel that Christmas spirit in the air,” said Erin Vera.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays, everyone.