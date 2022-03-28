Why March Madness is the king of sports postseasons

Local Advertisement

Every spring break, I know what I’m going to do. Sit down, turn on CBS, TBT, TBS, & TruTV, and watch the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, also known as March Madness. This year, of all years, showed us why this single elimination, 68 team tournament is unmatched and is like no other postseason. As we near the Final 4, let’s look back at what put the madness in March this year.

I think I’m obligated to start with St. Peter’s. St. Peter’s is a small school in New Jersey, but they did not play like it this tournament. In round 1, they got the world’s attention when they shocked 2 seed Kentucky. In round 2, they beat Murray State. They’d done it. For just the 3rd time in tournament history, a 15 seed had survived opening weekend. Then, they made even more history. By defeating an absolutely stacked Purdue team, they advanced to the Elite 8. In the elite 8, the clock struck midnight on Cinderella. They lost to, of course, a blue blood in North Carolina. Who created their own madness, defeating 1 seed Baylor en route to creating a final 4 matchup vs their arch-rivals Duke in what could be Coach K’s final game.

Looking to the Midwest region, chaos was created there as well. 10 seed Miami & 11 seed Iowa state both made 2 opening weekend upsets and faced each other in the sweet 16, with Miami earning the right to compete in the regional final, where they lost to Kansas. Madness was made, and chaos was created. But now, we must look at our not-so-crazy final 4.

First, Duke vs North Carolina. The biggest rivalry in college basketball is coming to the tournament for the first time, ever. In what could be Coach K’s final game, North Carolina will look to repeat their dominant win vs Duke on the last day of the regular season. The talent factor favors Duke, but North Carolina could have Duke’s number. However, I can’t bet against Paolo Banchero. I think he has a monster game to also improve his draft stock, and Duke wins 69-65. As for the other matchup, a more boring Kansas vs Villanova team. Not too many storylines here, other than that these teams don’t show many weaknesses. In fact, it may just come down to who has the last shot. And I think that team will be Villanova. Their patience and shooting ability are unmatched. They take it in a close, gritty game, 58-55. Setting up a powerhouse final with Duke vs Villanova, in which I think Duke will win and send Coach K off with another national title.

March Madness has done it again. St. Peter’s became America’s team, and the blue bloods have survived through it all. A national champion will be crowned on April 4th, and I’m sure it won’t happen without a little more madness.

