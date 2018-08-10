Wildfires and smog are bad for our kids’ lungs

Local Advertisement

The recent outbreak of local wildfires, coupled with the elevated smog levels in the inland region are proving to be a nightmare for the lungs of our children. As the school year starts and summer sports leagues wind down, the calls from parents for schools and sports leagues to cancel class and games is mounting.

We must do more to more to protect the air quality for our children. In the next few months, the South Coast Air Quality Management District will be crafting rules on how to clean up our air in the region, specifically as it relates to the pollution brought in by warehouses, which includes diesel trucks. We need our air regulators to move us toward a 100% complete zero emission solution. Our children deserve it. Don’t you think?

Angie Balderas

San Bernardino