Wolverine Con & Int’l Student Festival seeks student films, faculty panelists, university recruiters

Wolverine Con & International Student Film Festival seeks student films, faculty panelists, and university recruiters from across the globe

Wolverine Con & International Student Film Festival is back on the San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) Campus and it’s deemed to be bigger and better than ever.

The Film, Television, & Media Department (FTVM) led event is kicking off Wednesday, March 30th with a Wolverine Con Expo and concluding with an international student film festival and red carpet awards ceremony on April 2nd.

Now through March 14th, the four-day extravaganza is seeking student films produced from all over the world to screen at its international student film festival, in front of hundreds of film creators and enthusiasts from the Inland Empire and far beyond.

“Our festival committee is also inviting faculty that wish to present a panel topic, either face to face or via zoom, that incorporates the 2022 theme of ‘heroes and villains.’ It’ll be an opportunity for seasoned film industry professionals and creators to help inspire, and share knowledge with the next generation of artists,” said Lucas Cuny, FTVM department co-chair.