Woman’s Club awards Ernest Cisneros $1,000 high school scholarship

The Colton Woman’s Club (CWC) is pleased to announce Ernest Mateo Cisneros as the winner of their 2020 Colton High School $1000 Scholarship.

In past years, the Scholarship application has included an in-person interview, but with the COVID-19 restrictions, the club decided to base this year’s winning entry solely on the written portion of the process. Applicants were asked the questions: What are your educational and career goals and how has the quarantine affected your attitude or perspective of what you are hoping to accomplish in the next five to ten years? Do you expect to make any philanthropic impact in your community or surrounding areas?

After many hours of reading and discussion regarding the applications, the CWC Education Committee unanimously chose Mr. Cisneros as the top applicant. He will be attending classes through Cal State San Marcos with a Major in Social Science (with an emphasis of History) alongside Minors in Communications and Political Science.

“His interest in wanting to give back to the Colton community is just one of the qualities that stood out on Mr. Cisneros’ application,” said CWC Education Committee member Joan Prost. “He also showed leadership qualities that are very much needed in our country today.”

The Colton High School $1000 Scholarship is part of the many community-based efforts carried out each year by the Colton Woman’s Club which was founded in 1900. The CWC is proud to be a part of the local community’s legacy and wish Mr. Cisneros and all of the 2020 Colton High School graduating students the best in their future endeavors.