Workforce Roadmap shows the county has a Vision2Succeed

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino County is showing tremendous growth and opportunity, according to research released as part of the County’s new Workforce Roadmap. The Workforce Road Map identifies current and future needs of the region by using statistical data, labor market information and real-time intelligence.

The research study entitled Labor Market Indicator Report (LMI), conducted by the UC-Riverside Center for Economic Research and Development, showed that San Bernardino County is experiencing an annual net migration of 25,000 people and has added more than 130,000 jobs since 2010 – a 27 percent growth rate. Key employment sectors include logistics, manufacturing – which as increased by 22.5 percent since 2010, and healthcare. The study also calls out the lower cost of home ownership – not just the median home prices. This suggests that San Bernardino County has better opportunities for longer term regional retention than its neighboring counties.

The LMI is the first of three studies that will form a baseline to better understand where the region’s workforce and economic opportunities exist.

Curt Hagman, chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, said that the Roadmap and the recently launched Vision2Succeed Initiative are key to achieving the Countywide Vision, adopted by the Board seven years ago. Vision2Succeed is designed to engage the community in a way that strengthens the skills of our local workforce, prepares them for career opportunities and supports and attracts business.

Local Advertisement

“San Bernardino County is one of the fastest-growing population and employment centers in the U.S. People are coming here to experience a better quality of life and take advantage of the growing economic opportunities that exist here,” Hagman said. “Vision2Succeed and the Workforce Roadmap are two critical steps in establishing our county as a model for attracting businesses and creating partnerships that support the success of every resident.”

“Members of the Board of Supervisors and I have had the opportunity to see the various County-supported internship and other youth career programs in action, and these are game-changers for our region,” said County Chief Executive Officer Gary McBride. “Preparing our young people for the jobs we hope to attract is key to capitalizing on our current economic growth and achieving the Countywide Vision to ensure a prosperous and healthy future for our residents and investors.”

In addition to offering labor market intelligence, the Workforce Roadmap will provide asset mapping and real-time economic data to help businesses and stakeholders better understand not only what has taken place in our county, but where the county is going. That understanding will help better prepare workers for future opportunities, while ensuring that growing businesses have a pipeline of trained and qualified employees.

The ongoing effort is being led by the County’s Workforce Development Board (WDB) and Economic Development Agency (EDA) in partnership with employers, educators and businesses.

“As a business owner, there’s so much information out there that it can be difficult to know where to turn to. The Workforce Roadmap pulls together critical information businesses need to succeed. It also engages businesses in a way that’s never been done before, with a focus on how, together, we can build a pool of trained and qualified employees that help businesses grow and prosper,” said Tony Myrell, Owner of Premier Medical Transportation Inc. and Chairman of the WDB.

The Workforce Development Board is the County’s Labor Market Data resource. The information presented will be used to develop forward thinking programs that support job creation and business growth.

“The only way to close the skills gap is to become predictive in nature, rather than reacting to changes after they’ve happened,” said Reg Javier, deputy executive officer, Economic and Workforce Development. “Today’s discussion is not the end of the process, but the beginning of a conversation and partnership between workforce, economic development, education and industry to determine what is needed and how to align systems and resources.”