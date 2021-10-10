Yaamava’ Resort & Casino to host casino careers virtual event

Local Advertisement

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel (Yaamava’ Resort & Casino) today announced the launch of Next Level Casino Careers – a free, two-day virtual event featuring panel discussions and master sessions in networking, innovation, career development and more with executive leaders from across the casino gaming, entertainment, sports, creative services and hospitality industries. Scheduled for October 18 and 19, 2021, from 8:30 am – 5:00 pm, the conference will feature on-the-spot job interviews and provide participants with access to top leaders who will share insights and tips on how to take their gaming or hospitality career to the next level.

Those interested in participating in the conference can register at Nextlevelcasinocareers.com. There, in addition to registering for the event, participants can also view the conference schedule, read biographies and watch videos about participating executives, and learn more about individual panel sessions. Featured panel discussions include The Power of Connections, Partnerships 101, The Pivot, Career Development Differentiators, Innovation, The First Three Years, and Building a Culture.

“Yaamava’ Resort & Casino is a truly special place, made so by the leadership of the Tribe and the team members who are inspired to grow and make us better every day,” said Peter Arceo, General Manager, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. “We are a culture of education, community and innovation. This virtual event is aligned with that purpose, and designed to take careers to the next level. ”

Yaamava’ is a native Serrano word for ‘spring – a time of growth, rebirth, renewal and transformation’. The resort and casino recently rebranded to “Yaamava Resort & Casino at San Manuel” and will continue to be a premier gaming destination in Southern California, whose award-winning leadership team has been affiliated with distinguished gaming and hospitality destinations around the world. The casino resort earned Great Place to Work Certification™ in August when 85% of team members said it is a great place to work, 89% said they are proud to tell others they work there and 90% said they are proud of how the enterprise contributes to the community.

