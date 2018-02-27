YAP TALKS A Cesar Chavez Event Followed by Service

On Saturday, March 24, 2018, Youth Action Project will host an event to encourage the residents of San Bernardino to serve their community through art while positively representing San Bernardino high schools in honor of the legacy of Cesar Chavez. The event will feature a “YAP TALKS” followed by a community service project that promotes artistic expression and unity. The event is scheduled to take place on the campus of San Bernardino High School from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm.

YAP TALKS are short powerful 15 minute or less presentations. Three speakers are invited to deliver speeches that focus on the legacy of Cesar Chavez while connecting it to the shared human experience and the importance of unity. The speakers include:

– Alex Avila, motivational speaker for English Learners in the San Bernardino school district and English professor at Cal State University, San Bernardino

– Adam Iqueda, medical advisor for the entertainment industry and Masters student at the University of Southern California

– Helen Torres, Executive Director of Hispanas Organized for Political Equality

Following the YAP TALKS, attendees are encouraged to join in a community service project that will consist of decorating lunch bags for Meals on Wheels. Volunteers who are skilled in art will have the opportunity to paint a mural of historical figures on the campus of San Bernardino High School to motivate and encourage the students daily.

The event will feature ballet folklorico entertainment by the Ballet Folklorico Cultural de San Bernardino.

Youth Action Project is excited to host a community event that not only remembers and honors the legacy of Cesar Chavez, but galvanizes a diverse group of people to give back and make a positive difference in our communities through artistic expression.