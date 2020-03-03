Young Artists’ Gallery reception set for Mar. 10

Local Advertisement

More than 170 pieces of art created by San Bernardino County middle and high school students will be on display at the fifth annual Young Artists’ Gallery reception on March 10.

The event will be held at the National Orange Show Art Gallery, located at 689 S. E St. in San Bernardino. The reception begins at 6 p.m. Awards will be presented in the following categories to the participating students: Ceramics and Glass; Comic Art; Digital Art; Drawing; Film and Animation; Mixed Media; Painting; Photography; and Sculpture.

The event is part of the Arts Education Initiative of the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, in partnership with the California Arts Project.

The artists represent 13 county school districts. Participating school districts in this year’s Young Artists’ Gallery include: Apple Valley; Chaffey; Cucamonga; Fontana; Hesperia; Ontario-Montclair; Redlands; Rialto; Rim of the World; San Bernardino City Unified; Upland; Victor Valley Union; and Yucaipa-Calimesa.

