Young Visionaries, Community Action Partnership of SB County distribute over 1,000 turkeys in San Bernardino

Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy, in partnership with Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC), hosted its 14th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway and Resource Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23 at CAPSBC headquarters.

Over 1,000 turkeys and boxes filled with all the Thanksgiving trimmings were doled out to county residents during the event that featured resource booths, music and a Kid Zone.

Photo MJ Duncan: Pictured from left YVYLA President and CEO Terrance Stone, Assemblymember Eloise Goméz Reyes, CAPSBC President and CEO Patricia Nickols-Butler, and CAPSBC Board member and Ecclesia Christian Fellowship Pastor Dr. Joshua Beckley.

In attendance were Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes, San Bernardino Community College District Trustee Frank Reyes, CAPSBC Board member and Ecclesia Christian Fellowship Pastor Dr. Joshua Beckley who delivered the opening prayer and San Bernardino City Unified School District Board member Gwendolyn Dowdy-Rogers.

CAPSBC President and CEO Patricia Nickols-Butler thanked the 50-plus vendors who participated, and recognized staff and volunteers for making the event a successful one.

“This is all about you,” Nickols-Butler addressed attendees. “Thank you for being willing to stand in the line and cooperate with our process. We are so honored to serve you and hope that you will have a wonderful Thanksgiving.”

Photo MJ Duncan: Assemblymember Reyes lends a hand with a box filled with Thanksgiving trimmings.

Assemblymember Reyes, who assisted with distribution, expressed her gratitude to CAPSBC and Nickols-Butler. “To provide this kind of service and to partner with Young Visionaries to make sure that over 1,000 families get turkeys and all the fixings – thank you so much, this is what community is all about.”

Dowdy-Rogers, also representing Uplift First, an organization that provides support to foster youth, expressed gratitude on behalf of the school district for serving the community.

“San Bernardino City Unified School District appreciates this because these are our families and our students, so we appreciate the work you’re doing,” Dowdy-Rogers said. “We appreciate this work, Young Visionaries and Community Action Partnership.”